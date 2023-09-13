YUTAN — A year after losing to Yutan-Mead on three different occasions, the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team enacted some revenge with a 17-0 win over the Patriots on Sept. 5. The Cavaliers finished with 19 hits and got a perfect game from Addison Sylliaasen.

To start the game off, Jill Johnson and Adelyn Zwick both singled to center field. That was followed up with Neumann’s third single of the game by Bridget Whitney to left field that put them ahead 1-0.

Two more runs were put up for the Cavaliers later on in the first with a double by Grace Ryan to center field.

The offensive fireworks continued for Neumann in the second with a single by Addison Sylliaasen to left field. Pinch runner Isabelle Stuhr ended up crossing home when Aubree Milliken singled to left field.

While on second, Milliken advanced to third on a sac bunt from Emma Reitz. A sacrifice fly by Johnson drove her in and increased the Cavaliers edge out to 5-0.

In the top of the third, Neumann exploded for 12 runs to push their advantage up to 17. During that inning, the Cavaliers had 11 hits and two extra-base knocks.

Finishing with four hits and four RBIs was Zwick, and Ryan and Johnson had three hits and three runs batted in. Getting at least one hit and driving in two runs were Ela Lanik and Milliken.

Whitney and Reitz both knocked in one run and had at least one hit and Sylliaasen went three innings on the mound, gave up no earned runs and had four strikeouts.

Neumann only has one game this coming week. It’s at Fairbury at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.