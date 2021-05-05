St. Wenceslaus music program endured unusual year

WAHOO – Kelli Mattson’s vocal music students at St. Wenceslaus School explored new ways of learning this year. With the music classroom being small, the music classes moved to the church basement. This gave them more room and space to spread apart, stay healthy and enjoy music class. They spent more time tapping out rhythms and beats rather than actually singing the songs. They came to realize how many “every day” items can be used as an instrument.

The students did not perform a traditional Christmas concert as usual but Mattson and her students got creative and put together a music video which was sent out for parents and other family members to enjoy. Each class spread out in the St. Wenceslaus Church and performed songs. Sharing this video was well received and appreciated by the parents.

Several months ago Mattson and the St. Wenceslaus School administration started discussing ways to safely gather as a school family and celebrate the annual spring vocal concert. The idea of having the concert outside was discussed. A couple dates were chosen in case of inclement weather. A parent of a student volunteered to bring his sound equipment and the parent organization volunteered to provide refreshments.