Tuesday, Sept. 5 was the feast day of Saint Mother Teresa and the fifth graders at St. Wenceslaus School in Wahoo celebrated their class patron saint all day. We started out by attending Mass in which the students participated by reading and serving, etc. The students brought food donations and took them to our town’s food pantry. This was a great experience for the students to give back to the community like Mother Teresa would have.

This saint also took the time to visit with the elderly which led to our next activity of visiting with the elderly at one of Wahoo’s nursing homes. The students stayed there for an hour having conversations with the residents and getting to know each other.

After lunch we had the honor to welcome a guest speaker, Bob Brandt, who had the privilege to visit Missionaries of Charities in India with Mother Teresa. He told the students many stories of his encounter there and his time with her. He also shared some advice of being a good leader and surrounding yourself with good people. Finally, we finished the day with a movie about Mother Teresa. Sept. 5 was a great day for the fifth-grade classes with learning about the traits and putting into action what made Mother Teresa a saint.