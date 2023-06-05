WAVERLY — Just as work is starting to wrap up at the site of the Waverly Aquatic Center, city organizers are setting their sights on the aquatic center’s “Phase II.”

Abbey Pascoe, president of the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF), and a Waverly City Council member, said Phase II entails a new public splash pad that would not require lifeguard supervision.

“Splash pads have become particularly popular as of late over the last number of years because of the minimal supervision,” Pascoe said. “All kids like to run through the sprinkler, and that’s essentially what it is.”

She said a splash pad was part of the initial aquatic center design, but it was removed to cut down the overall cost.

The plan from there was to build a splash pad outside the fence of the new aquatic center. But feedback on the Facebook post announcing the splash pad was largely in support of the splash pad being built on the north side of town — possibly at Lawson Park.

Pascoe said GWAFF listened and liked the idea.

“I agree, I like it on the north side as well,” she said. “I saw those comments, and I thought, ‘Absolutely, why couldn’t we put it there?’”

Pascoe said GWAFF has not gotten an estimate on what a splash pad might cost yet, but she said she’s seen approximations anywhere between $150,000 and $500,000.

“We’ll obviously get better, more solid numbers once we get a little bit further,” she said.

With the city’s recent receipt of a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, fundraising for the aquatic center is nearly complete. Any donations to GWAFF’s aquatic center fund after the new facility is paid for will go toward the cost of the splash pad.

Upcoming GWAFF fundraisers include the organization’s annual fun run this weekend at the Camp Creek Threshers showground, a disc golf tournament to be held in August in Wayne Park, as well as a planned grand opening event for the aquatic center.

Pascoe said in a perfect world, the new splash pad could be purchased and installed by next summer. But she said she recognizes that may be a bit far-fetched.

“It all depends on funding,” she said. “I’m just really excited that we’re this close to the aquatic center (opening).”

Bringing a splash pad to Waverly would be part of GWAFF’s overall goal of adding family-friendly attractions to the city.

“We want to spearhead projects that add that ‘fun stuff,’ if you will,” Pascoe said. “We have a very young community, and these are the things that our kids want and need.

“I think it’s important that we add another piece to the north side. It’ll be of great use to everyone in the community.”