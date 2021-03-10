SMC pulmonary department using skills with post-COVID-19 patients

“We are a hospital so we have a lot of tools in our toolbox,” Rezac said. “It’s just about how we pick and choose what they need for individual patients to get them back to their normal, or at least what is their new normal.”

Another tool in the tool box is a pulmonary specialty clinic. For the last five years, Dr. Kevin Reichmuth of Lincoln hosts a specialty clinic about once a month to see SMC patients and helps to create specific treatment plans for each person.

Wellness and Rehab Manager Dylan McGill said SMC has seen a variety of age ranges in patients dealing with shortness of breath post-COVID-19.

“Even I know there’ve been a couple younger patients where it’s like they’re athletes and their lung functions are way down after COVID,” McGill said. “These individuals are supposed to be like the fittest people, the prime of their youth basically.”

Because there is such a varied age range, the treatment plans are not one size fit all, McGill said. Each treatment plan is different for each patient starting with a standard treatment finessing the treatment for the patient’s benefit.