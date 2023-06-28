WAHOO- In a tough home tournament, the Wahoo State Bank Seniors finished with two wins against SOS Heating and Cooling 5-4 and Omaha North C&H Construction 9-5 on June 23 and 24. The Reds also lost one game to Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A 5-2 on Saturday.

In the opening game of the tourney against SOS, Wahoo fell behind 1-0 heading to the second inning. The Reds rebounded and took the lead with one run in both the second and third.

After singling to center with two outs, Brandon Greenfield was able to get around to third and scored on a passed ball to tie the game. In the next inning, Kael Eddie also stole home on a ball that got by the catcher after tripling to right field out of the leadoff spot.

The highest scoring inning for the Reds came in the fifth when they put up two runs. Both Owen Hancock and Trent Barry reached home on wild pitches to make it a 4-1 contest.

For the second time in the game, Stebbing reached base and used his speed to get around to third. Another wild pitch from SOS allowed him to steal home and increased Wahoo’s lead to 5-1.

The Reds struggled pitching and fielding in the top of the seventh allowing SOS to pull within one run. With the bases loaded, SOS popped out to Stebbing to end the game.

Going 6.2 innings as the starter with three earned runs given up and 10 strikeouts was Barrett Nelson. Stebbing came on in relief to record the final out for Wahoo.

The Reds other victory in their home tournament came by four runs against Omaha North on Saturday.

Right out of the gate, Wahoo was able to put up two runs in the bottom of the first. Grant Ryan drove in Hancock and Barry with a double to left field.

With one out, Greenfield was walked and Gabe Harris reached base on a dropped third strike. Stebbing drove in both runners with a single to right field which made it a 4-0 game.

The fifth run for the Reds was knocked in by Hancock on a sac fly to center field that scored Stebbing.

Leading 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Hancock tripled to right knocking in three runs. That was followed up with a single to third that drove in another run and made it 9-2 in favor of Wahoo.

Hancock ended up with one hit and four RBIs and Ryan had two hits and three runs batted in. Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Stebbing.

Starting the game and going six innings with four earned runs surrendered and eight strikeouts was Barry. Stebbing came on for one inning and gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

The only loss for the Seniors in the tourney came against the Chick-Fil-A Seniors on June 24. Behind 13 hits Lincoln Lutheran pulled out a three run victory in seven innings.

Wahoo’s first run was scored via a walk in the first and Barry grounded out driving in Greenfield in the fifth inning.

Taking the loss on the mound and pitching 6.2 innings, with four earned runs given up and one strikeout was Eli Johnston. Coming on for 0.1 innings and getting a strikeout was Ryan.

Earlier in the week, the Reds took on league foe Nebraska City at home on June 21. A solid hitting performance on top of five errors committed by Modern Realty resulted in an 11-3 win for the Seniors.

Finishing with two runs batted in were Barry and Ryan and Johnston and Stebbing both had one hit and one RBI.

Kaden Christen started the game and pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs and had five strikeouts. Coming on for one inning was Stebbing who gave up one run and had two strikeouts.

The Reds took part in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament this week. They took on the top seed Blair on the road on June 27.