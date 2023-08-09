PIERCE — A miraculous finish to the season by the Wahoo State Bank Seniors came up short of producing a Class B State Legion Championship with a 4-2 loss to Plattsmouth on August 2. Earlier the same day, the Reds knocked off Springfield 8-5 to claim their spot in the title game.

Early on in the championship game against Plattsmouth, Wahoo fell behind 2-0 after 2.5 innings of play. The Reds would fight back with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Starting the at-bat off for Wahoo with a pair of singles was Kael Eddie and Trent Barry. Next through the line was Owen Hancock, who singled to center scoring Eddie and making it a 2-1 contest.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Plattsmouth walked in the tying run represented by Barry.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Caden Hilton came up with an infield hit to second that produced two runs for Plattsmouth.

Trailing 4-2 heading to their final at-bat, the Reds had the heart of their lineup coming to the plat with Barry, Hancock and Grant Ryan. Plattsmouth was able to set them down in order with a fly-out, a strikeout and then a pop-out to claim their first ever Seniors State Championship.

Both driving in one run apiece were Hancock and Eli Johnston.

Jonas Schnakenberg started the game and pitched six innings, gave up one earned run and piled up 10 strikeouts. In relief, Cody Hesser pitched one inning and gave up two earned runs.

Before taking on Plattsmouth, Wahoo played Springfield in the Semifinals. The Reds scored in every inning except the fifth and picked up a three-run victory.

The highest scoring inning of the contest for Wahoo was in the bottom of the second where they put up three runs with the score tied at 1-1.

With one out, Brandon Greenfield and Hesser reached base with singles and Eddie was walked to load the bases. A single from Barry to left field scored two runs and then Hesser crossed home on a sac fly to second base by Ryan.

After grabbing a three-run lead, the Reds put up one in the third, two in the fourth and then the final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Both knocking in two runs on at least one hit were Barry and Ryan.

Kaden Christen put together a six-inning masterpiece on the mound where he gave up two earned runs and had four strikeouts. Coming on to close out the final inning was Eddie, who gave up no runs and retired one batter on strikes.

Overall, it was a great year for the Wahoo Legion Baseball Program, which took home the Class B State Juniors Title back in July and then a second place finish in Class B on the Seniors side.