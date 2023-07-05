BLAIR — It was a tough week for the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds, who finished with a 0-2 record in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament on June 27 and 28 in Blair. The losses for the Reds came against Blair 9-1 and Springfield 22-1.

On Tuesday against the eventual tourney champs Blair, Wahoo kept the game scoreless through two innings.

Finally in the third and fourth Blair got on the board with a run apiece in both innings. They then added a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth that blew the game wide open at 7-0.

Wahoo got off to a good start in the top of the sixth, with Grant Ryan getting walked and then Barrett Nelson singling to center field. Courtesy runner Gabe Harris scored the only run of the contest for the Reds on a wild pitch later on in the inning.

Getting two hits for Wahoo was Nelson and Eli Johnston, Seth Williams and Owen Hancock all finished with one hit.

Williams also started the game on the mound and went 4.1 innings, gave up five earned runs and had four strikeouts. In relief, Jesse Stebbing pitched 0.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out one batter.

Things didn’t get better for the Reds on Wednesday when they took on Springfield, who picked up 24 hits. This resulted in a 21-run loss in five innings for Wahoo.

The Red’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the first when Trent Barry was hit by a pitch, Kael Eddie walked and then Owen Hancock singled to second to load the bases. Another walk issued by Springfield drove in Barry.

Finishing the game with one hit and one RBI was Ryan.

Jonas Schnakenberg pitched 3.0 innings as the starter with nine earned runs surrendered and four strikeouts. Going 1.1 innings with 10 earned runs was Eddie, and John Lilly pitched 0.2 and allowed three runs.

Wahoo played at Waterloo-Valley on June 30. They will be at Gretna Post 216 on July 11 at 5 p.m. to close out the regular season.