Wahoo Senior Center News

On Monday we played 10 point pitch. Coming in first place was Ardven Malchow, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Melissa Konecky.

On Tuesday we were closed for the Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening.

In the afternoon, we played pinochle. Coming in first place was Al Gruenes, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Cindy Ullery.

On Friday afternoon, we played pitch and pinochle. Coming in first place was Al Gruenes, second place was Bernice Sladky and third place was Dave Konecky in Pinochle. In pitch, coming in first place was Ardven Malchow, second place was Bonnie Burkey and third place was Kathy Urban.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, July 17: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, July 18: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Bunco

Wednesday, July 19: 1 p.m., Bridge; 1 p.m., Trivia

Thursday, July 20: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, July 21: 1 p.m. Birthday Party/West Show; 2 p.m. Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop into the Senior Center.