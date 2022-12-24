Senior Center News

Wahoo

Winter Weather Reminder: If Wahoo Public Schools is closed due to weather, there will be no busy wheels or meal program. Please call ahead of time to see if there is activities available.

On Monday we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in first place was Sharon Andresen, second place was Vince Konecky.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon we played Bunco.

On Wednesday we played Bridge.

On Thursday, we were closed due to weather.

On Friday afternoon, we played Pinochle. Coming first place was Cheryl Ell, second place was John Ell and third place was Dave Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4.00/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Jan. 2: Happy New Year! Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 3: 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Bunco and bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 4: 1 p.m. Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, Jan. 5: 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Pinochle

Friday, Jan. 6: 1 p.m. 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.