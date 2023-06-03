Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Ilene Divis, second place was Twila Wade, third place was Wilma Wolfe and fourth place was Vince Konecky.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Gladys Cihal, Emily Pacula, Beth Kellogg and Debbi Allerton. In Bunco, lucky winners were Joan Musil, Delores Woita, Bernice Houska and Twila Wade.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Cheryl Ell and second place was Dave Konecky.

On Friday afternoon, we had a 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. Coming in first place was in Pitch was Ima Jean Alley, Jack Dau and Vince Konecky. In Pinochle, coming in first place as Al Gruenes and second place was Patti Cerny.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities Monday, June 5: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch Tuesday, June 6: 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, June 7: 15 p.m., Bridge

Thursday, June 8: 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, June 9: 1 p.m., 10 point pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.