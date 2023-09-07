YUTAN- A six-run second inning did in the Yutan-Mead Softball Team in a 9-4 loss to Twin River at home on August 28. With the loss, the Patriots moved to 0-2 on the season.

Twin River started the game by scoring one run out of the gate in the top of the first. Another six runs in the second and one in the fourth put the Titans in front 8-0.

With the run rule looming in the bottom of the fifth, Yutan-Mead was able to put up one run thanks to a solo home run to center from Jordyn Campbell out of the leadoff spot.

In the sixth, Jancye Long started the inning off with a single to right field and then Adie Gale was walked to put two runners on. They would both come around to score and make it 9-3 when Maycee Hays hit a line drive double to right field.

Campbell closed out the scoring in the contest with a single to left field that knocked in Hays from second base.

Finishing with at least two hits and two RBIs were Hays and Campbell.

Pitching all seven innings for the Patriots was Delaney Shield. She ended up giving up five earned runs and striking out five batters.

Yutan-Mead played another home game against Class C No. 3 Bishop Neumann on Sept. 5. The Patriots will travel to a triangular at Louisville starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 7 and then will be at the Omaha Mercy Tournament beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 9.