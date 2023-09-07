BEATRICE — Jared Schroeder and Lillie Benes led the Waverly cross country team at the Sodbuster Shuffle at Beatrice on Sept. 2. The Viking boys came in sixth place with 101 points and the girls didn’t have enough for a team with only three runners.

Also competing at Beatrice from the area was Raymond Central, which got seventh in both the boys and girls team standings with 140 and 148 points.

Schroeder was the only medalist in the boy’s race out of the two schools with a sixth-place finish. The sophomore got to the line in a time of 17:20.32.

Ending up in 29th place was Gregory Cockerill who ran an 18:52.47 and Christian Kaiser posted a 19:30.19 and took 43rd overall. Six spots back in 49th and clocking a 19:49.69 was Josiah Bultman.

Barrett Mayfield and Kasyn Collins rounded out the team scoring for the Vikings in 89th and 91st with times of 22:26.79 and 22:29.30.

For the Raymond Central boys, Landon Lubischer was the first runner in 26th in a time of 18:47.19.

Coming in close together in 52nd and 54th place were Sam Norlen and Cole Dubas. Running a 20:01.50 was Sam Norlen and Dubas ended up posting a 20:08.35.

Deacon Christensen was next through the line for the Mustangs in 120th with a time of 24:32.06. That was followed closely by Sean Shultz and Ethan Norlen in 128th and 135th by clocking a 26:15.35 and a 26:50.28.

In the girl’s race, Benes of Waverly continues to impress with another medal-worthy performance. This week, the junior came in eighth place with a time of 21:23.69.

Millie Waldo was the next Viking runner in 19th place running a 23:09.28 followed by Nora Erickson in 26th place after clocking a 24:05.20.

Freshman Isabella Soden got to the line first for Raymond Central in 63rd with a time of 29:20.89.

The final three runners for the Mustangs came in 71st, 72nd and then 73rd. They were Brooke Munford who ran a 32:30.37, Olivia Svoboda who posted a 32:32.69 and Morghan Schultz with a time of 33:04.50.

Raymond Central is at the Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. The following day on Sept. 8, Waverly will be competing at the Platte River Rumble at Mahoney State Park starting at 11:30 a.m.