WAHOO — Book bans have ticked up at public school districts around the country in recent years, with the number of banned titles in the United States rising 28% over a six-month stretch in the 2022-23 school year, according to writers’ group Pen America.

Wahoo Public Schools isn’t proposing any book bans, but the school board at its July meeting moved toward updating a policy that would redirect to whom book content complaints are made.

The policy change was proposed by board member Bob Sullivan, with the intention of allowing a parent to bring a complaint to the school board’s curriculum committee after the district’s administration has made a ruling on whether a particular reading material will be removed from the district’s libraries. For the past seven years, the policy has dictated an appeal process that ended at the school’s administrative level.

“It should be handled administratively, and there’s an administrative process that goes all the way through,” Sullivan said. “But if that isn’t satisfying to the person making the complaint, the board makes the final call on it.”

Board member Renae Feilmeier questioned what the purpose of the policy change was. She said she was interpreting the policy to say that all books and digital resources coming into the district would have to be approved by the full board after a separate review from the board’s curriculum committee.

“I can tell you that I did not run for this board to spend all of our meetings reviewing books,” she said.

Sullivan clarified that the wording was meant to dictate a process giving parents an additional opportunity to contest the district administration’s ruling on a given piece of reading material. The policy change would not require the board to screen all books as they were acquired by the district, he said.

“It goes through the current process up until the point where the person gets the superintendent and still is not satisfied with that book being available to all students,” Sullivan said.

Feilmeier proposed that the process could be streamlined to send appeals straight to the full board, rather than requiring a review of the curriculum committee following the administration’s ruling on the book.

“What we could do is introduce a right of appeal to the full board if there is some sort of objection,” Feilmeier said.

Other board members said they would support such a protocol, and Feilmeier said she would draft a revision of the policy that would reflect that process.

Feilmeier also took issue with a clause in the proposed policy specifying that reading materials under an administrative review would be removed from the library’s circulation “if it represents a perspective that may not be universal.”

“I would imagine that probably applies to 95% of the books, because there’s nothing that’s universal,” Feilmeier said.

She said it would make more sense to follow widely used standards set in other book review practices stating that literature can be removed from libraries during the appeal process if they contain content that could be considered “pornographic” or “pervasively vulgar.”

Sullivan said the proposed policy was based on language from the district’s legal counsel KSB School Law. The board agreed to redraft the policy to direct an appeal to the full board if the appealing parent or guardian is not satisfied with the administration’s decision.

In other school board news, the board approved a 4% increase to classified staff wages. Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said the increases to such wages are typically made on an annual basis, but the board approved a higher increase than the 3.7% increase that was originally proposed because it could help to retain and attract employees.

Lavaley said classified staff positions include paraprofessionals, bus drivers, kitchen staff, office staff and custodians.

Director of Student Services Shelley Maass said when she interviews applicants for paraprofessional positions, she begins the interview by listing the benefits and salaries that the district can provide.

“And then I ask if they’re interested in continuing the interview, because I’ve had people that in the past have said they can’t work with (the district’s wage and benefits package),” Maass said.

Lavaley said the district still has 2.5 full-time-equivalent paraprofessional positions open for the 2023-24 school year. Feilmeier asked Maass if wages were mainly to blame for the district’s shortage of paras.

“Partially,” Maass said. “It’s just hard to find good people. It’s hard work.”

A 4% increase was proposed to make the district’s open classified positions more attractive, and Lavaley said the difference between a 3.7% increase and 4% increase in wage and benefits packages would result in $12,000 more spent on wages and benefits for the year. The board unanimously approved the 4% increase.