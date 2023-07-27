Street Stock 5800
Roger Barak, 330.32, 1962 Dodge, Dorchester; 2. Jamey Hanis, 309.16, 1975 Ford, Prague; 3. Roger Lovell, 294.24, 1977 Ford, Ceresco.
Non Turbo 8700
Kale Jansen, 283.12, Minnie GVI, Gretna; 2. Mike Fuhr, 262.28, John Deere 4020, Leigh; 3. Adam Ellenberger, 260.52, IH856, Norfolk.
Stock Turbo 10700
Marty Gieselmann, 287.66, IH1066, Blair; 2. Nick Riha, 234.38, Oliver 1655, Sprinfield.
Street Stock 6600
Jamey Hanis, 348.52, 1975 Ford, Prague; 2. Roger Barak, 1962 Dodge, Dorchester; 3. Jennifer Vrana, 323.39, 1977 Dodge, Dorchester.
Mod Gas 6200
People are also reading…
Chris Bouc, 266.06, Screamin Behemian, Wahoo; 2. Mike Holtapp, 263.41, 1983 Chevy, Pmeroy, IA; 3. Mat Hamata, 262.56, Ford 350, North Bend.
Mod Farm 10700
Larry Beierman, 359.04, IH 3688, Albion; 2. Lee Peterson, 336.59, IH 706, Arlington; 3. Gregory Knuth, 334.86, JD 4430, Mead.
Stock Turbo 12700
Ian Groteluschen, 323.55, John Deere 4450, Leigh; 2. Tyler Thompson, 311.90, JD 4440, Blair; 3. Robert Giese, 303.62, John Deere 4440, Papillion.
Street Mod Diesel 7800
Riley Guthrie, 329.57, 1999 Ford F-250, Alma; 2. Mike Anderson, 328.53, 2007 Dodge 2500, Omaha; 3. Trevor O’Dell, 318.14, 2003 F350, Blair.
Hot Farm 11700
Billie Ruwe, JD 440, 322.95; 2. Todd Kastl, 355.48, JD 440, Bruno.
Outlaw Diesel 7800
John Kaspar, 313.63, 2002 Chevy Duramax, Prague, 2. Bryan Banghart, 301.16, 1992 Dodge, Wahoo; 3. Jeff Maloshek, 286.43, Smoking Gun, Wahoo.
Street Stock Diesel 8500
Ben Riecken, 296.16, 2004 GMC 2500 HD, Fort Calhoun; 2. Dalton Bartek, 287.72, 2008 Chevy Duramax, Wahoo; 3. Dylan Jindra, 277.39, 2002 GMC 2500 HD, Elmwood.
Non Turbo 9700
Kale Jansen, 320.37, Minnie GVI, Gretna; 2. David Peterson, 315.52, Oliver 1950, Arlington; 3. Holly Fuhr, 3. Holly Fuhr, 309.29, JD 4020, Leigh.
Stock Turbo 14700
Jaden Groteluschen, 340.49, JD 4455, Lenigh; 2. Wayne Wentz, 330.29, John Deere 6030, Omaha; 3. Ian Groteluschen, John Deere 4450, Leigh.
Mod Gas 6500
Chris Bouc, 305.98, F250, Wahoo; 2. Mat Hamata, 303.43, Ford 350, North Bend; 3. Jamey Hanis, 298.55, 1973 Ford, Prague.
Street Mod Diesel 8300
Mike Anderson, 2007 Dodge 2500, Omaha, 2. Trevor O’Dell, 298.55, 2003 F350, Blair; 3. Riley Guthrie, 294.05, 99 Ford F-250, Alma.
Stock Turbo 16700
Wayne Wentz, 337.5, John Deere 6030, Omaha; 2. Jadne Groteluschen, 314.14, Leigh, 3. Kevin Sladky, John Deere 4440, Wahoo.
Mod Farm 11700
Larry Beierman, 362.41, IH 3688, Albion ; 2. Garrett Freese, 345.02, IH 966, Plymouth; 3. Lee Peterson, 342.47, IH 706, Arlington.
Hot Farm 12700
Billie Ruwe, 301.13, John Deere 4440, Blair; 2. Todd Kastl, 346.98, John Deere 4440, Bruno.
Outlaw Diesel 8300
John Kaspar, 334.01, 2002 Chevy Duramax, Prague; 2. Leo Kochanowicz, 2001 Dodge Ram, Plattsmouth; 3. Jeff Maloshek, 309.98, Smoking Gun, Wahoo.