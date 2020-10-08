Saunders County Public Record

Michael A. Nissen to Shane G. and Tara L. Geise, lot 5, 6 and partial lot 4 in block 2, Memphis of Memphis.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, lot 5, 6 and partial lot 4 in block 114, County of Wahoo.

Joann F. Novotny to William Haddad, lot 8, 9, 10 in block 7, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

Timothy N. and Stefanie S. Chvatal to Timothy N. and Stefanie S. Chvatal, lot 13, Shadow Ridge of Wahoo.

Donn M. and Joann Hall, et al, Robert and Rachelle Hall, et al, and Timothy R. and Wendy A. Hall, et al, to Nick J. Nelson, lot 1 and partial lot 2 in block 168, County Second of Wahoo.

Matthew J. and Jesseca A. Charron to David and Tamara Peterson, lot 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 in block 11, Maucks Second of Weston.

Lawrence E. Hynek Farms, LLC to Michael D. Arps, et al, and Mitchell D. Arps, et al, 15-17-05 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Avonne M. May to Jonathan and Hannah Ciochon, lot 9, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

