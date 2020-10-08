Saunders County Public Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Trinity A. Mizner, terroristic threats, probation revoked, sentenced to 12 days jail.
Civil Orders
Nicole L. Bundy vs. Ryan H. Bundy, decree of dissolution of marriage.
New Civil Cases
Tiffany M. Vasa vs. Jacob R. Vassa, dissolution of marriage.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Garrick J. Price, first degree sexual assault.
State of Nebraska vs. Katherine L. Woitaszewski, interlock violation – driving under the influence, driving during revocation, first.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Isaiah L. Skrdla, $75; Jared L. Behrens, $75; Barbara A. Gobel, $75; Joel Carrillo, $75; Emily M. Foley, $75.
Prohibited lane changes: Barbara A. Gobel, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Isaiah L. Skrdla, $125; Alanice M. Rydberg, $200; Derek J. Valcan, $75; Olman G. Ramos, $125; Michael L. Smith, $75; Tristian D. Dougherty, $200.
No operators license: Olman G. Ramos, $75.
Ashland Police Department
Speeding: Samantha R. Schuster, $150; Bryan J. Funk, $125.
Failure to yield right-of-way on left turn: Luke A. Petersen, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Daniel D. Gronewald, $75.
Operate truck – weight-restricted county/city highway: Shawn Voboril, $100.
No valid registration – car/pickup/step van: Irvin J. Vrana, $25.
No proof of insurance: Irvin J. Vrana, $100.
Wahoo Police Department
Disobey stop lights: Mary Callaway-House, $75.
Failure to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Mary Callaway-House, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Austin C. Anderson, $75.
No agency listed
Speeding: Alejandrino N. Guitierrez Jr., $200.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Bradley G. and Erica Kobza, et al, Amy L. and Anthony Miller, et al, Melissa M. and Jason Gehle, et al, Julie C. and Ryan Huff, et al, and Donald G. and Betty J. Kobza, et al, to Richard Krebs, 03-13-05 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Donald G. and Betty J. Kobza to Bradley G. Kobza, et al, Amy L. Miller, et al, Melissa M. Gehle, et al, Julie C. Huff, et al, and Donald G. and Betty J. Kobza, et al, 03-13-05 SE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Kevin and Tabitha D. Rushing to Kevin and Tabitha D. Rushing, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 2, Ceresco of Ceresco.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Kalen Kasik, lot 62, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.
Matrix Homes, Inc. to Jay and Marci A. Baker, lot S-1104, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Maxine C. Stearns Estate to Dennis O. and Sandra L. Stearns, 35-17-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Jesse D. and Corina Jo Crist to Jesse D. and Corina Jo Crist, 15-13-07 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4.
Mitchell G. and Valerie J. Otto to Jesse D. and Corina Jo Crist, 15-13-07 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Michael A. Nissen to Shane G. and Tara L. Geise, lot 5, 6 and partial lot 4 in block 2, Memphis of Memphis.
W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, lot 5, 6 and partial lot 4 in block 114, County of Wahoo.
Joann F. Novotny to William Haddad, lot 8, 9, 10 in block 7, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.
Timothy N. and Stefanie S. Chvatal to Timothy N. and Stefanie S. Chvatal, lot 13, Shadow Ridge of Wahoo.
Donn M. and Joann Hall, et al, Robert and Rachelle Hall, et al, and Timothy R. and Wendy A. Hall, et al, to Nick J. Nelson, lot 1 and partial lot 2 in block 168, County Second of Wahoo.
Matthew J. and Jesseca A. Charron to David and Tamara Peterson, lot 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 in block 11, Maucks Second of Weston.
Lawrence E. Hynek Farms, LLC to Michael D. Arps, et al, and Mitchell D. Arps, et al, 15-17-05 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Avonne M. May to Jonathan and Hannah Ciochon, lot 9, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Gary J. May Estate to Jonathan and Hannah Ciochon, lot 9, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Rodney A. and Daylene Gottsch to Gottsch Trust, 08-14-08 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Lois K. Happel to Zachary L. Happel, 11-16-05 N 1/2 SE 1/4, S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Spjut Trust to Mark R. Gustafson and Dianne Travers-Gustafson, lot 3, 4, Todd Valley Heights 11-15-8 of Rural Subdivisions, 11-15-08 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Brown Trust to Mark R. Gustafson and Dianne Travers-Gustafson, lot 3, 4, Todd Valley Heights 11-15-8 of Rural Subdivisions, 11-15-08 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Kenneth G. and Brenda J. Hollst to Thompson and Sons LLC, lot 23 in block 2, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
LBS Development, LLC to Amosruger, LLC, lot 59, 60, 61 of Sabre Heights First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Robert P. and Kassie J. McKnight to Robert P. and Kassie J. McKnight, lot 29, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
Mid-America Council Boy Scout Trust, Inc. to Gillwell Foundation, 23-17-07 partial NE 1/4, SE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
West Limited LLC to Matthew and Amanda Anderson, 34-17-08 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Royce E. Schweitzer to Bryan Robinson, lot 10, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jerome Masek and Carisa J. Schweitzer-Masek to Bryan Robinson, lot 10, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
T5 Development, LLC to John and Sara Skretta, lot 102, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
T5 Development, LLC to Troy and Tracy Hilligas, lot 92, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
T5 Development, LLC to Kevin and Shona Kassebaum, lot 54, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Allan L. and Kay L. Wasserman to Charles H. and Cindy L. Wagner, lot 8, Oxbow of Ashland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!