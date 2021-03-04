Saunders County Museum phases back into regular hours

WAHOO – The Saunders County Museum in Wahoo has been open by appointment only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this week will be phasing back into regular hours.

The museum opened Tuesday to members of the Saunders County Historical Society without an appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These hours continue for members through Saturday and again from March 9 to 13.

The museum will be open to the general public without an appointment starting Tuesday, March 16. Normal hours will resume.

Museum officials ask all visitors and volunteers to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing as the pandemic continues.

Those making their way back to the museum will have two new displays to check out. A “Thank You For Not Smoking” display is now ready to view. Photos have also been set up in the collector’s case. Collector’s case viewers are being challenged to guess the theme of the photos.