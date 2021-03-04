Saunders County Museum phases back into regular hours

WAHOO – The Saunders County Museum in Wahoo has been open by appointment only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this week will be phasing back into regular hours.
The museum opened Tuesday to members of the Saunders County Historical Society without an appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These hours continue for members through Saturday and again from March 9 to 13.
The museum will be open to the general public without an appointment starting Tuesday, March 16. Normal hours will resume.
Museum officials ask all visitors and volunteers to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing as the pandemic continues.
Those making their way back to the museum will have two new displays to check out. A “Thank You For Not Smoking” display is now ready to view. Photos have also been set up in the collector’s case. Collector’s case viewers are being challenged to guess the theme of the photos.
This week’s schedule will also include the First Thursday Coffee at the museum. This will be done virtually at 3 p.m. First Thursday Coffee is a chance to catch up on what is going at the museum and chat with others in attendance. Regular museum events like First Thursday Coffee and Lunch and Listen have been taking place virtually, using the teleconferencing platform Zoom, for the past several months.
To join the First Thursday Coffee on March 4, contact the museum at saunderscomuseum@hotmail.com and ask for the Zoom link.
For more information, contact the museum by email or by phone at 402-443-3090.