Saturday Morning Scoreboard
Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26

- Cavaliers earn first victory under first year Coach Richard Evans thanks to three touchdown passes by senior Kolten Cada.  Cada threw a pair of touchdowns to Michael Lynch and also connected with Karson Sander on a score right before halftime.  The Knights closed the margin to 28-26 with two minutes left, but senior Spencer Wiese turned out the lights for good at Wayne Reeves Field with a 75-yard kickoff return.

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7

-Patriots snap Warrior 14-game win streak with 17-point win in Wahoo.  The Patriots led 14-0 at the half and after Wahoo cut the lead to 7 with a touchdown run by Colin Ludvik in the third quarter, the Patriots outscored the Warriors 10-0 over the final 12 minutes.

Other scores from Friday night:

Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12

Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14

Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Yutan 42, Malcolm 13

Allen 32, Mead 22

