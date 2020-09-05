Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26
- Cavaliers earn first victory under first year Coach Richard Evans thanks to three touchdown passes by senior Kolten Cada. Cada threw a pair of touchdowns to Michael Lynch and also connected with Karson Sander on a score right before halftime. The Knights closed the margin to 28-26 with two minutes left, but senior Spencer Wiese turned out the lights for good at Wayne Reeves Field with a 75-yard kickoff return.
Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7
-Patriots snap Warrior 14-game win streak with 17-point win in Wahoo. The Patriots led 14-0 at the half and after Wahoo cut the lead to 7 with a touchdown run by Colin Ludvik in the third quarter, the Patriots outscored the Warriors 10-0 over the final 12 minutes.
Other scores from Friday night:
Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12
Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14
Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20
Yutan 42, Malcolm 13
Allen 32, Mead 22