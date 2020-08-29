Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 13
- The Monarchs spoiled the head coaching debut of Richard Evans the new ball coach for the Cavaliers with a 14-point win at Wayne Reeves Field on Friday night. The Monarchs controlled the first half of play and took a 21-0 lead into the locker room after scoring on the final play of the first half on a 27-yard halfback pass. The Cavaliers scored twice in the second half on a 25-yard touchdown run by senior running back Spencer Wiese and on a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Andrew Wyllie with seven seconds remaining in the game.
Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus
- Junior running back Colin Ludvik rushed for more than 200 yards and two scores while leading top-ranked Wahoo to their 14th consecutive victory. Senior quarterback Tate Nelson and senior receiver Cooper Hancock also added scores for Wahoo.
Other week one scores:
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20
Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13
Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13
Howells-Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6
Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36
