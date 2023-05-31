Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — I’m writing on the day after 24 hours of travel that included long rides in planes, trains and automobiles. My body hasn’t adjusted to the time change yet, and I’m up early after arriving home around 2 a.m. local time. I’m trying to wrap my head around being back in Nebraska after my first time in Europe. I hope it’s not the last.

I don’t have any grand proclamations to make about the trip, but it sure has got me thinking — about similarities, differences, nature, room for improvement, and the great connection that is shared across geographic boundaries.

I was there for two weeks with family, starting in London. We left the UK on the Eurostar train to Paris, rented a car and drove from Paris, to Lille, France, to Amsterdam, to Cologne, Germany, to Zurich, to Milan, to Geneva, Switzerland and back to Paris.

First, I’ve got to say, I’m jealous of the trains. They’re everywhere in Europe. Each major metro we visited (London, Paris) had an underground subway system. The mid-sized cities (Zurich, Lille, Geneva) all had streetcars and trams running through the densest areas. And even the small towns in the German countryside had passenger rail connecting them to Cologne and Munich and beyond.

A streetcar is coming soon to Omaha — and many are suspicious of its feasibility, need and the means by which it’s being financed. All that aside, the utility I saw in being able to catch a train and avoid car traffic was something that could and should be transposed to Nebraska (don’t get me started on a high-speed rail line between Lincoln and Omaha).

Other transit highlights were the German Autobahn (yes, I listened to Kraftwerk while driving it) and bicycles as the preferred mode of transportation in Amsterdam. If you’re not riding a bike there, you’re doing it wrong.

One thing that couldn’t be recreated in the Midwest are the unique natural beauties we saw — especially in and around the Swiss Alps. Most of the best sights came by accident.

We stumbled upon a powerful waterfall and mountainside café on the French side of Mont Blanc, a detour south of Amsterdam took us through canaled hamlets with houses topped by sod roofs, and we saw vistas stretching for miles along the Rhine River from the top of a 12th-century German castle. The nearby town of Bacharach is where we had amazing — and inexpensive — slices of apple and rhubarb pie.

On our drive from Zurich to Milan, we were in search of a spot to pull off for a stretch. We pulled up to the back side of a hilly park in Lugano, Switzerland, in the southern, Italian-speaking part of the country. We walked up a set of stairs and followed a path past a centuries-old, peach-painted turret. The path invited us to a wide-open panorama of the sprawling Lake Lugano and red-capped houses that crept from the shoreline up to the pines of the Alps foothills. It was the kind of thing you only expect to see in coffee table photography books. It made me wish someone had been playing Italian accordion music close by.

Speaking of which, my favorite moment of the trip came in an Italian restaurant (Ristorante Da Oscar) on a side street in Milan. The place was brightly lit and decorated with local art and a surprising amount of Americana (Elvis Presley photos, Harley Davidson paraphernalia, New York license plates. When we were there on a Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., the place was packed with customers, many of whom were getting happy off of maybe a bottle too many of vino rosso.

There were cheers when the restaurant staff successfully finagled a box fan onto a high-up windowsill to ventilate the balmy room. And while we waited for our food, two older gentlemen — one with a trombone and the other with an accordion — entered the restaurant and treated us to a few songs (“That’s Amore” included). This was not like one of those peddlers trying to sell you cheap roses; the duo only complimented the boisterous energy inside the place. At one point, the whole restaurant clapped along to a song and applauded loudly when the music finished.

I think we got an authentic Italian experience. We were all there to eat food, sure. But everyone was there to enjoy themselves as well, and I can’t imagine anyone wished they were anywhere else. That struck me as a fundamental human pleasure that you would be as likely to find in some music club in Sao Paulo, at a hockey match in Iceland or a tiny dive bar in Nebraska.

Subconsciously, I think that’s why I felt comfortable in each city we went to, even if English wasn’t the official language. Despite linguistic challenges, we were usually able to get our point across. And maybe that’s part of the Nebraskan in me, too. I tend to think you’re kind to other people, they’ll often respond with kindness. I guess that’s all to say, we have more in common than we think.

I wondered what the adjustment would be like when I came home, and I’m happy to find it feels like I never left. When I walked the streets of Paris or Amsterdam or London, I didn’t feel like I’d traveled that far to get there. My time in Europe might as well be an extension of my life here, just separated by an ocean.

If these are places you can visit in your life, you should. But I’d be lying if I said the sight of a violet Midwest sunset on the drive home from O’Hare wasn’t a welcome one.