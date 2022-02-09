Rural bridge damaged by explosive device

WAHOO – A bridge near Wahoo was damaged by an explosive, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to solve the case and prevent further damage to property or people.
On Feb. 1, an explosive device was placed on a bridge rail on County Road 19 between County Road J and County Road K, west of Wahoo, according to Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz. The incident happened at 3:23 p.m., he added.
The sheriff said his office is concerned that the person or persons involved could be seriously injured or killed if they continue this activity.
“The individuals that have that kind of high-powered explosives put themselves and other people in severe harm’s way,” Stukenholtz said.
The sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies in Saunders County have received reports of explosions around the county in recent weeks and months, leading investigators to believe the incidents may be linked to the same suspects.
“That’s been going on for some time,” Stukenholtz said. “We think they are probably related.
Stukenholtz said his office has some leads in the investigation, but they are asking the public to provide information by calling the sheriff’s office at 402-443-1000, or by giving an anonymous tip through the Saunders County Crimestoppers number at 402-443-8181. The sheriff’s office also put out a request for information on its Facebook page.
County Public Works Director Andy Nordstrom said the damage to the bridge is estimated to be about $500 and can be repaired by his crew.
There was no structural damage, Nordstrom said. However, if the explosive device had been placed just a few feet away, the main support would have been damaged significantly, he added.
The bridge will be closed for the next few weeks as the investigation continues. The State Fire Marshal’s office is also involved in the case.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.