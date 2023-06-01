WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting Mobile Office Hours around the state.
At Mobile Office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
Mobile Office Hours will be Tuesday, June 6 in Saunders County at the Wahoo Public Library, 637 N. Maple St., from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.