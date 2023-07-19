Republican Jared Storm has launched his campaign for Legislative District 23. Storm is a father, husband, pilot, small businessman and Christian conservative from David City. District 23 includes a large portion of Butler County as well as Colfax and Saunders counties.

“I believe we need more strong conservative leaders in Lincoln to be a voice for hardworking Nebraskans across the state, which is why I am running for the Legislature,” said Storm. “I’ll stand up to special interests and focus on the issues that matter to everyday Nebraskans to ensure our state government continues to promote our shared values of faith, family and freedom.

“I’m a conservative Republican who will fight to reduce the tax burden on hardworking Nebraskans including our retirees, homeowners and small businesses. I’m pro-life, strongly support the Second Amendment, will protect women’s rights against the woke left, and ensure our kids have access to quality education so they are prepared to be the next generation of Nebraska’s leaders.”

Storm obtained his pilot’s license at the age of 18. He went to college at Kansas State University on a track and field scholarship and after graduating with a bachelor’s degree went to Fort Hays State University, where he earned his education degree. After briefly teaching middle school, Storm moved to Wahoo, Nebraska in 1997 to pursue a career in agricultural aviation.

Working as a pilot for a local operator, he eventually started Storm Flying Service in 2004. Based out of the Wahoo and David City airports, Storm Flying Service works closely with farmers and seed corn companies performing aerial application and has a FAA-approved repair station specializing in aircraft maintenance and parts manufacturing. Storm Aeronautics was relocated to David City in 2016 and continues to manufacture parts, perform maintenance and introduce new innovative products into the aerospace industry.

Storm and wife, Colleen, have six children, Hannah, Matthew, Luke, Sarah, Elizabeth and Jacob.