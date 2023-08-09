PIERCE — The Wahoo State Bank Seniors started strong at the Class B State Tournament in Pierce. They opened up the tournament with a 7-1 win over Chadron on July 29 and then lost to Plattsmouth 3-2 on July 30. In an elimination game on July 31, the Reds held on to beat York 10-2.

In the opening round against Chadron, Wahoo fell behind in the game 1-0. They erased that deficit in the bottom of the third when Kael Eddie tied the game by stealing home on a wild pitch.

For the first time in the contest, the Reds took the lead in the fifth when Grant Ryan doubled to right field scoring Owen Hancock. That was followed up by Eli Johnston singling back to the pitcher and Trent Barry sliding in safe to make it 3-1.

One run was walked in and then Eddie drove in Cody Hesser, which increased Wahoo’s lead to four runs by the end of the half inning.

In the sixth, the Reds tacked on their final two runs of the game thanks to a pair of singles from Hesser and Brandon Greenfield.

All driving in one run were Ryan, Hesser, Johnston, Greenfield, Eddie and Jesse Stebbing. Pitching all seven innings with one earned run surrendered and three strikeouts was Barrett Nelson.

The next day, the Reds were matched up with a top-notch Plattsmouth squad. In a nine-inning marathon contest, Wahoo ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard by a final of 3-2.

To start the game, Plattsmouth put up one run in the top of the fourth. That was followed up by the Reds scoring in the bottom of the sixth.

Trent Barry drove in the run with a double to left field that knocked in Eddie. Hancock also tried to score on the hit but was thrown out at the dish.

Once again, the Reds trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth. Wahoo wasn’t going to go down without a fight and got a double from Ryan to right field with two outs that scored Eddie.

A wild pitch brought what turned out to be the winning run for Plattsmouth in the ninth. The Reds had one last chance to counter but fell short with two runners on when Eddie flew out to second base.

Finishing with one RBI apiece were Barry and Ryan.

Going 7.1 innings as the starter with one earned run given up and eight strikeouts was Johnston and Kaden Christen pitched 1.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout. Sam Marxen came on for 0.1 innings and struck out one batter.

After the tough loss, the Reds moved into a loser’s bracket game against York. The bats showed up in full force as Wahoo held on for an eight-run win in five innings.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Reds struck for three runs.

The first run scored on a bunt by Hesser. York fielded the ball and made an error on the throw to first which brought in Eddie from second base.

To close out the half inning, Joseph Klein hit a sac fly to right field and Johnston doubled to right field, which scored one run apiece and made it a 3-1 contest.

Wahoo followed up their strong first inning with three more in the second and then two runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Driving in two runs on at least one hit were Hancock, Eddie and Carsen Sabatka. Barry, Klein and Johnston all had one run batted in.

Jonas Schnakenberg started the game and pitched 3.1 innings, gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts. Pitching 0.2 innings with one strikeout were Eddie and Seth Williams and Stebbing went 0.1 innings with one earned run given up.