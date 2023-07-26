Three straight wins for the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds have helped put them on the doorstep of winning the Class B Area 3 Tournament in Elkhorn. Wahoo is currently 3-0 and knocked off West Point, Arlington and Elkhorn Training Camp 8-7, 8-0 and 3-2 on July 21 and 23.

In the opening round, the Reds trailed 3-0 heading to the top of the second. They were able to answer back with three runs to tie the game.

To start the inning, Grant Ryan singled to right field and then Barrett Nelson was hit by a pitch. Next up was Carson Sabatka who put down a bunt that drove in Cody Hesser and Nelson and got Wahoo within one at 3-2.

Driving in the third run of the game for the Reds was Jesse Stebbing who laid down a bunt and knocked in Sabatka.

Both teams continued to go back and forth which led to the contest being knotted at seven runs apiece heading to extra innings.

After getting two quick outs in the top of the eighth, Owen Hancock doubled to center. He would come around to score after Trent Barry singled to left field in the next at-bat.

Kaden Christen closed the door on a comeback by West Point with a ground out, a strikeout and then a line out in the bottom half of the inning.

All driving in one RBI were Hancock, Barry, Sabatka, Stebbing and Jonas Schnakenberg.

Nelson started the game on the mound and pitched one inning, gave up one earned run and struck out three batters. In relief, Jonas Schnakenberg, Stebbing, Kael Eddie and Kaden Christen came on to close out the game.

With the victory, Wahoo moved on to play the seventh-seed Arlington who scored an upset win over Waterloo-Valley on Friday. Behind a two-hit shutout from Eli Johnston in five innings, the Reds earned an eight-run victory.

On top of giving up no runs, Johnston struck out two batters.

Picking up two hits and driving in three runs was Hancock and Eddie had three hits and two RBIs. Knocking in one run was Schnakenber.

With two straight wins, Wahoo took on the only other undefeated team which was the host ETC. The Reds scored a narrow one-run victory in come from behind fashion.

Wahoo’s first run of the game came in the top of the third with a 1-0 deficit. After two straight walks and a hit by pitch, Gabe Harris grounded out to second base scoring Barry.

The final two runs for the Reds didn’t come until the top of the sixth with a 2-1 deficit. With two runners on and two outs, Hancock came through with a single to right field that knocked in Sabatka and Hesser.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Hancock. Harris ended up with no hits but drove in one run.

Barry was the starting pitcher and went five innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out seven batters. In relief, Christen went two innings, gave up no runs and set down four batters on strikes.

Wahoo has already punched their ticket into the finals of the Area Tournament. They took on Fort Calhoun on July 24.

The rest of the results for the Reds at the B3 Area Tournament can be found in next week’s issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.