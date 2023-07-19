RAYMOND — It’s common that a school district will change its school lunch prices from year to year to keep up with rising food costs. But that won’t be the case this year at Raymond Central.

At the Board of Education’s July 12 meeting, members voted to keep lunch and breakfast prices level after the district’s food budget ended in the black during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That kind of revenue is uncommon, Superintendent Lynn Johnson said, but it was due largely to federal pandemic relief funds that reimbursed school districts for lunch costs.

“When we were getting reimbursed for every meal, we were making a lot of money,” Johnson said at the meeting. “Our revenues were much higher than our expenditures, which is not always normal.”

The district had so much money left over, Johnson said, that even the nutrition department’s $60,000 deficit in the 2022-2023 school year was not enough to drain the money the district gained during the pandemic.

Johnson said the Nebraska Department of Education “hounds” districts about having excess funds in their hot lunch accounts. Keeping school lunch prices the same — at $2.75 for elementary school students and $2.90 for secondary school students — will help bring the money in that account down.

Another reason the district accumulated so much money in the hot lunch account during the pandemic was because it held off on buying new kitchen appliances until the results of the May bond election were decided.

“But we have kitchen needs at the elementaries,” Johnson said. “And now we can spend that money.”

Johnson said lunch prices will likely have to change next year, but the year of static lunch prices should provide relief for parents.

Bid accepted for security upgrades at elementaries

Also at the meeting, the board approved a bid from Lincoln-based tech company Kidwell to replace security cameras at the front and back of both Valparaiso Elementary and Ceresco Elementary.

Existing cameras at the buildings are aging, don’t capture a wide enough area or are makeshift security solutions, Johnson said.

“Ceresco already has a camera at the front, but it’s just not a very effective camera,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t capture enough span, and it’s old. So we need a new camera there.”

Other cameras, according to district technology director Jaxn Kobza, are not up to standards for typical school security systems. He said the front entrance at Valparaiso Elementary is watched by a Ring camera, which are usually used for home security systems.

The bid for the four cameras totals just over $15,000, which is inflated by some of the cameras requiring extensive conduit.

“The labor is a lot more intensive strictly because of the conduit,” Kobza said.

Concealed carry not allowed on school property

When reviewing district policies in the meeting, Johnson explained to the board that concealed carry will not be permitted on Raymond Central properties now that a state bill has been signed into law that allows permitless concealed carry in Nebraska. The new bill takes effect on Sept. 10.

“Our legal counsel is really helping us to send that message to people who may have misinterpreted what the law says and think they can conceal and carry on school property,” Johnson said. “They can’t.”

She said there are plans in the works to post signage at each of the district’s facilities stating that concealed carry is prohibited on school grounds.

District to hold garage sale

Johnson also announced at the meeting that the district will hold a surplus sale on Aug. 4, 5 and 8 in the high school’s industrial tech wing. She said the sale is part of an effort to free up space in the district’s facilities, particularly as instruction space dwindles.

“We’ve got closets of stuff that no one’s used for years,” Johnson said.

Some of those closets, she said, will take on educational purposes.

“We’re literally using closets for educational spaces right now,” she said.

Items for sale will include cabinets, tables, chairs, athletic equipment, kitchen appliances and more.

Ceresco custodian retires

Ceresco Elementary custodian Dave Christensen was recognized at the board meeting for his retirement after 16 years of service to the district. Johnson thanked him for going “above and beyond to make sure that the building is always in tip-top shape and ready for students and teachers.”

Christensen said he’ll miss the school and the people he met at Ceresco.

“They do a great job,” he said. “They helped me through 16 years of ups and downs. I made a lot of good lifetime friends with those people.”