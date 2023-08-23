RAYMOND — In May, the Raymond Central Board of Education attempted to pass a $41.8 million bond issue that would have paid for a new, consolidated elementary school at the district’s central site campus, as well as for upgrades to the existing junior/senior high school.

That effort failed badly, with 73% of voters opposing the bond, largely because of the tax burden residents would have shouldered and because a new elementary school would have meant the closure of the district’s elementaries in Ceresco and Valparaiso.

But the board proposed the bond to address its aging facilities, capacity concerns and educational inefficiencies stemming from the district’s elementary schools being separate. Those issues remain, and the board at its August meeting laid out some of the steps it may take to attempt to resolve them.

Board president Brad Breitkreutz laid out five ideas for solutions that board members generated in recent subcommittee meetings, but the board narrowed the list down after two possibilities were ruled out.

One discarded option would have eliminated either the Valparaiso school or Ceresco school to alleviate inefficiencies from having three district buildings. But that would have required additions at one of the other facilities to make room for the closed building’s elementary school students.

Another long-range option would have added classrooms to the junior/senior high school campus, moving the football field and its parking to the wellfield south of the building.

Board member Derek Matulka said such a project would likely require running another bond issue, which he said the board doesn’t intend to pursue in the immediate future.

The ideas that stuck largely involved reconfiguring the grade levels housed at each facility.

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said administrators and staff would like to see “grade alikes” in the same buildings, meaning they would prefer that all students in each grade attend the same school. Such a configuration has educational benefits, she said.

“From an academic perspective, our preference would be to have grade alikes together,” Johnson said.

If the district made that change, a possible arrangement would be to have one of the elementary schools house kindergarten through second grade, with grades three through six located at the other.

In that scenario, sixth grade would leave its current home at the junior/senior high school, freeing up space in that building to expand its special education wing. Johnson noted that the district’s sixth graders are taught by teachers dedicated only to that grade level — they do not have subject-specific teachers as at the junior high and senior high levels.

One idea was to move sixth grade entirely to the Valparaiso building, which has unused classroom space. That move would come with pros and cons, Johnson said. For instance, some parents would then have students in all three buildings.

“And I’m not sure what we’d do with busing,” she said. “But I’m not sure it could get worse than it is now.”

Another potential configuration mentioned was to leave kindergarten through fourth grade at both elementary schools and move fifth and sixth grade to Valparaiso. Fifth and sixth grade currently share certain specialty teachers, such as music teachers.

Having fifth and sixth grades in one building would cut down on specialty teachers’ travel times. But Johnson said she wasn’t certain that Valparaiso would be able to handle that many students.

The board made no decisions regarding grade-level configurations, but board member Mary Benes said changes need to come soon.

“We can’t wait at the high school level for any bond issue whatsoever, anyway,” she said. “So, the best thing we can do is rearrange the footprint that we have the best that we can.”

Grade-level rearrangements still would not address facility needs at the junior/senior high school. One of the options Breitkreutz listed related to focusing on upgrades at the central site facility and making repairs at the elementary schools when needs arise.

“That makes sense, right?” he said. “(We would) make necessary updates to the elementary schools as needed and fix whatever we need to fix (at the junior/senior high).”

Priority improvements at the junior/senior high school would involve upgrades to the building’s science wing, its career and technical education facilities and to an old elevator used by students in wheelchairs. Johnson added that the building’s art room is “woefully lacking.”

Board member Bill Lange said before the board commits to any upgrades, he would like to see the district’s facilities needs listed in terms of priority and their associated costs.

“I don’t think you can make these decisions very well until you have that information,” Lange said.