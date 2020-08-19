MEAD – It was a whirlwind season for the Mead Raider volleyball team in 2019.
The Raiders competed in Class C-2 after spending the better part of two decades bouncing around Class D-1 and D-2.
Mead won their first 20 matches of the season and was a permanent fixture in Class C-2’s top ten rankings.
The Raiders were defeated in five sets by Malcolm in the ECNC Tournament championship match and then saw their season come to an end in the Class C2-6 district championship contest against Wisner-Pilger.
Playing Class C-2 competition and finishing with a record of 23-2 was satisfying for Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
“Playing bigger Class C-1 and C-2 teams was challenging. But it was good for us and we found out what it takes to compete with bigger schools,” said Havelka.
Havelka, a Mead graduate,
begins her 10th season as head coach at her alma mater.
She has taken three teams to the state tournament and has won 65 percent of her games (166-89).
The Raiders return five starters off of last season’s 23-2 squad.
6-1 junior Bri Lemke returns to the court this season after starting two years for the Raiders. She is poised to have a huge season for Mead after piling up 233 kills, 212 digs and 47 ace serves last year as a sophomore.
Also returning is 5-10 senior Becca Halbmaier. Halbmaier returns with the most experience and is poised to be the squad’s team leader in 2020. She had 209 kills a season ago and added 17 ace blocks.
5-7 junior setter Emily Quinn has started every match since she came onto the scene as a high school freshman and by the time she is done may become the school’s all-time leader in set assists.
She dished out 696 of them a season ago and tied for the team lead with 47 ace serves.
Coach Havelka has a soft spot for her talented junior, being a setter herself during her stellar career at Mead and at Peru State.
“Having Emily is like having a coach on the court. She is so smart and just gets everyone organized and where they belong,” added Havelka.
Defensive specialist junior Demmy Patocka is also back for the Raiders after piling up 294 digs and becoming one of the team’s top serve receivers.
Seniors Alexis Johnson, Lauren Holloway and Riley Langemeier also bring experience and leadership into the fold this season.
The Raider schedule is an enthusiastic one with matches against Bishop Neumann, Archbishop Bergan, Humphrey St. Francis, Freeman, Diller-Odell and Johnson-Brock.
“We amped up our schedule this season with the hopes of better preparing us for postseason play,” Havelka added.
The game against Bishop Neumann on Aug. 27 will open the season for the Raider. The varsity match is set for 7 p.m. at Bishop Neumann High School.
