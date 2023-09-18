Friday, Sept. 8
3:38 p.m., Dog lost, W. Fifth St.
2:08 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 13th and Elm
1:55 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Third and Linden
11:15 a.m., Threats, N. Broadway St.
6:09 a.m., HHS Intake, N. Hackberry St.
Saturday, Sept. 9
10:30 p.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 92 and Hwy 109
8:03 p.m., Investigation, N. Orange St.
1:21 p.m., Drug violation, E. Second St.
12:23 p.m., Trespassing, N. Maple St.
Sunday, Sept. 10
7:09 p.m., Disturbance, E. Sixth St.
Monday, Sept. 11
10:39 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Maple and Eighth
10:16 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Chestnut
9:47 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Chestnut and Sloup Dr.
9:27 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Linden and 15th
9 p.m., Dog at large, N. Birch St.
5:54 p.m., Dog barking, 16th and Linden
5:10 p.m., HHS Intake, W. 13th St.
12:29 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.
9:33 a.m., Animal complaint, N. 77 Hwy
Tuesday, Sept. 12
11:59 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and Chestnut
8:27 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, N. Chestnut St.
7:58 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Tenth and Chestnut
3:31 p.m., HHS Intake, N. Laurel St.
5:26 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15th
Wednesday, Sept. 13
7:57 a.m., HHS Intake, W Ninth St.
3:08 a.m., Ambulance needed, N Hackberry St.
2:14 a.m., Fire call, S Linden St.
Thursday, Sept. 14
7:25 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Second St.
3:35 p.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Laurel St.
3:13 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
2:38 p.m., Assist party, N. Broadway St.
8:46 a.m., Animal complaint, N. 77 Hwy
8:38 a.m., Dog at large, Hackberry St.
7:58 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92