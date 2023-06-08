Friday, May 26
3:02 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy 77.
4:13 a.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Linden.
8 a.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.
9:19 a.m., Traffic control, 15th and Hackberry.
10:17 a.m., Theft (all other), West Dale Ln.
11:11 a.m., Accident with property damage, N. Chestnut St.
11:33 a.m., Lockout, Commercial Park Rd.
2:40 p.m., Lockout, W. 15th St.
3:17 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.
Saturday, May 27
1:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
2:32 a.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Spruce.
2:37 a.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Orange.
1:58 p.m., Accident with property damage, Hackberry and Eighth.
3:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.
3:49 p.m., Traffic complaint, N. Hackberry St.
10:08 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
11:41 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Beech.
11:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
Sunday, May 28
2:26 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Orange.
3:09 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
3:47 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
10:16 a.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
3:56 p.m., Disturbance, W. Second St.
4:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Linden.
4:37 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N. Broadway St.
6:16 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
7:50 p.m., Lockout, E. Curtis St.
8:18 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
8:30 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Broadway.
8:48 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
9:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 25th and Locust.
10:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 10nth and Broadway.
10:20 p.m., Disturbance/noise, Paul Ave.
Monday, May 29
12:28 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
12:34 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and County Rd. J.
12:56 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Elm.
1:10 a.m., Traffic stop, Broadway St.
12:04 p.m., Traffic stop, 19th and Chestnut.
12:32 p.m., Accident with property damage, Chestnut and Ninth.
4:57 p.m., Traffic stop, 21st and Chestnut.
5:43 p.m., Dog at large, Second and Beech.
7:58 p.m., Threats, N. Linden St.
10:18 p.m., Disturbance/noise, W. 13th St.
Tuesday, May 30
5:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
5:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Chestnut.
8:44 a.m., Animal complaint, 11th and Linden.
8:52 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
9:22 a.m., Investigation, N. Spruce St.
9:58 a.m., Dog at large, E. 16th St.
10:51 a.m., Assist other agency, E. 14th St.
1:43 p.m., Driver’s license pick up, N. Broadway St.
5:11 p.m., Ambulance needed, Concord Cir.
6:37 p.m., Lockout, W. 13th St.
7:54 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Eighth St.
9:35 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.
Wednesday, May 31
12:45 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
1:35 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
5:21 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.
5:43 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. K.
7:23 a.m., Lost Property, N. Maple St.
8:50 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17.
Thursday, June 1
1:55 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.
5:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Broadway and 12th.
6:06 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Linden.
8:04 a.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen.
8:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
10:24 a.m., Illegal dumping.
11:06 a.m., Assist other agency, 12th and Laurel.
12:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.
1:16 p.m., Assist other agency, Mark Dr.
3:15 p.m., Dog at large, N. Hackberry St.
8:16 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. J and Maly Blvd.
8:28 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
8:49 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
9:11 p.m., Traffic stop, Sloup Dr.
10:29 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. K.
11:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Hackberry and County Rd. L.