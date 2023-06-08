Friday, May 26

3:02 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy 77.

4:13 a.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Linden.

8 a.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.

9:19 a.m., Traffic control, 15th and Hackberry.

10:17 a.m., Theft (all other), West Dale Ln.

11:11 a.m., Accident with property damage, N. Chestnut St.

11:33 a.m., Lockout, Commercial Park Rd.

2:40 p.m., Lockout, W. 15th St.

3:17 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.

Saturday, May 27

1:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

2:32 a.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Spruce.

2:37 a.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Orange.

1:58 p.m., Accident with property damage, Hackberry and Eighth.

3:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.

3:49 p.m., Traffic complaint, N. Hackberry St.

10:08 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.

11:41 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Beech.

11:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.

Sunday, May 28

2:26 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Orange.

3:09 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

3:47 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

10:16 a.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.

3:56 p.m., Disturbance, W. Second St.

4:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Linden.

4:37 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N. Broadway St.

6:16 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.

7:50 p.m., Lockout, E. Curtis St.

8:18 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

8:30 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Broadway.

8:48 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.

9:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 25th and Locust.

10:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 10nth and Broadway.

10:20 p.m., Disturbance/noise, Paul Ave.

Monday, May 29

12:28 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.

12:34 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and County Rd. J.

12:56 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Elm.

1:10 a.m., Traffic stop, Broadway St.

12:04 p.m., Traffic stop, 19th and Chestnut.

12:32 p.m., Accident with property damage, Chestnut and Ninth.

4:57 p.m., Traffic stop, 21st and Chestnut.

5:43 p.m., Dog at large, Second and Beech.

7:58 p.m., Threats, N. Linden St.

10:18 p.m., Disturbance/noise, W. 13th St.

Tuesday, May 30

5:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

5:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Chestnut.

8:44 a.m., Animal complaint, 11th and Linden.

8:52 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.

9:22 a.m., Investigation, N. Spruce St.

9:58 a.m., Dog at large, E. 16th St.

10:51 a.m., Assist other agency, E. 14th St.

1:43 p.m., Driver’s license pick up, N. Broadway St.

5:11 p.m., Ambulance needed, Concord Cir.

6:37 p.m., Lockout, W. 13th St.

7:54 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Eighth St.

9:35 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.

Wednesday, May 31

12:45 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

1:35 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.

5:21 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.

5:43 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. K.

7:23 a.m., Lost Property, N. Maple St.

8:50 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17.

Thursday, June 1

1:55 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.

5:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Broadway and 12th.

6:06 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Linden.

8:04 a.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen.

8:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.

10:24 a.m., Illegal dumping.

11:06 a.m., Assist other agency, 12th and Laurel.

12:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.

1:16 p.m., Assist other agency, Mark Dr.

3:15 p.m., Dog at large, N. Hackberry St.

8:16 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. J and Maly Blvd.

8:28 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.

8:49 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.

9:11 p.m., Traffic stop, Sloup Dr.

10:29 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. K.

11:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Hackberry and County Rd. L.