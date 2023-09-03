Friday, Aug. 258:18 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, N Locust St.
6:19 p.m., HHS Intake
5:08 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N Chestnut St.
4:03 p.m., Animal neglect, N Chestnut St.
2:25 p.m., Dog at large, Continental Estates Rd.
11:04 a.m., Accident, property damage, Ninth St. and Chestnut St.
8:28 a.m., Accident, property damage, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16
2:20 a.m., Suspicious activity, N Locust St.
1:22 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Chestnut
12:57 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen
12:43 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Chestnut
12:26 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16
Saturday, Aug. 2610:40 p.m., Disturbance/noise, E Seventh St.
9:20 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Elm
5:37 p.m., Accident, property damage, Curtis St.
4:10 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77
9:15 a.m., Missing juvenile, E Fourth St.
Sunday, Aug. 2710:25 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Beech
9:55 p.m., Suspicious activity, N Orange St.
9:03 p.m., assist other agency, W Sixth St.
5:28 p.m., assist other agency, County Rd. J and County Rd. 16
12:40 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Locust
Monday, Aug. 287:54 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 13th and Chestnut
7:39 p.m., Fire call, N 77 Hwy
4:12 p.m., Drug violation, N St. and Beech St.
1:37 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16
1:02 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and 17th Ave.
10:20 p.m., Dog at large, N Chestnut
8:40 a.m., Fire call, Dry Run Dr.
Tuesday, Aug. 2911:30 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Seventh and Walnut
10:11 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Chestnut
9:08 p.m., HHS Intake
8:24 p.m., HHS Intake
7:17 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Eighth and Laurel St.
6:30 p.m., HHS Intake
6:10 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Second and Locust
5:25 p.m., HHS Intake
5:15 p.m., HHS Intake
1:43 p.m., Suspicious activity, N Linden St.
1:13 p.m., Lockout, N Hackberry St.
10:11 a.m., Traffic control, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17
Wednesday, Aug. 308:31 p.m., assist other agency, E 11th St.
5:33 p.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 77 and County Rd. L
3:17 p.m., HHS Intake
1:35 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Broadway
12:53 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and W 1ST
11:56 a.m., Lockout, Chestnut St.
11:39 a.m., HHS
Thursday, Aug. 312:45 p.m., Accident, property damage, Eighth and Beech
12:06 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hackberry and Hwy 92
11:45 a.m., Abuse/neglect child, N Hackberry St.
11:23 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Seventh and Maple