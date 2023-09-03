Friday, Aug. 258:18 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, N Locust St.

6:19 p.m., HHS Intake

5:08 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N Chestnut St.

4:03 p.m., Animal neglect, N Chestnut St.

2:25 p.m., Dog at large, Continental Estates Rd.

11:04 a.m., Accident, property damage, Ninth St. and Chestnut St.

8:28 a.m., Accident, property damage, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16

2:20 a.m., Suspicious activity, N Locust St.

1:22 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Chestnut

12:57 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen

12:43 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Chestnut

12:26 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16

Saturday, Aug. 2610:40 p.m., Disturbance/noise, E Seventh St.

9:20 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Elm

5:37 p.m., Accident, property damage, Curtis St.

4:10 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77

9:15 a.m., Missing juvenile, E Fourth St.

Sunday, Aug. 2710:25 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Beech

9:55 p.m., Suspicious activity, N Orange St.

9:03 p.m., assist other agency, W Sixth St.

5:28 p.m., assist other agency, County Rd. J and County Rd. 16

12:40 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, First and Locust

Monday, Aug. 287:54 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 13th and Chestnut

7:39 p.m., Fire call, N 77 Hwy

4:12 p.m., Drug violation, N St. and Beech St.

1:37 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16

1:02 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 92 and 17th Ave.

10:20 p.m., Dog at large, N Chestnut

8:40 a.m., Fire call, Dry Run Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 2911:30 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Seventh and Walnut

10:11 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Fifth and Chestnut

9:08 p.m., HHS Intake

8:24 p.m., HHS Intake

7:17 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Eighth and Laurel St.

6:30 p.m., HHS Intake

6:10 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Second and Locust

5:25 p.m., HHS Intake

5:15 p.m., HHS Intake

1:43 p.m., Suspicious activity, N Linden St.

1:13 p.m., Lockout, N Hackberry St.

10:11 a.m., Traffic control, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 17

Wednesday, Aug. 308:31 p.m., assist other agency, E 11th St.

5:33 p.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 77 and County Rd. L

3:17 p.m., HHS Intake

1:35 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, 12th and Broadway

12:53 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hwy 77 and W 1ST

11:56 a.m., Lockout, Chestnut St.

11:39 a.m., HHS

Thursday, Aug. 312:45 p.m., Accident, property damage, Eighth and Beech

12:06 p.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Hackberry and Hwy 92

11:45 a.m., Abuse/neglect child, N Hackberry St.

11:23 a.m., Vehicle stop by officer, Seventh and Maple