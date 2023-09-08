FREMONT — On Aug. 29, the Wahoo girls golf team returned to the golf course at the Fremont Bergan quadrangular. As a team, the Warriors finished in fourth place with a 298 team score.

After battling extreme heat last week, the girls enjoyed a day when the highs were only in the upper 80s. While the weather was great, the team was challenged by the speed of the greens.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Junior Erika Maldonado with a 67.

“Erika really hit the ball well off the tee. Around the greens was a bit of a struggle,” Wahoo head coach Curtis Carlson said. “The crazy part is that Erika can easily cut at least 10 if not 15 shots off her score just around the greens. I am excited to see the scores she will shoot once she cleans this up.”

Seven shots behind her was Senior Teagan Watts who carded a 74. That was followed by Alexis Jonas with a 77 and Olivia Schneider who shot an 80.

“Fremont is a great course that really forces you to put your ball in the right spot,” Carlson said. “You can miss a putt by a couple of inches that will end up 5-plus feet away. The girls hadn’t seen conditions like this and almost all of them said the same thing. We hit the ball pretty good, but around the greens was tough.”

Wahoo hits the links next at a triangular with Plattsmouth and Blair at Bay Hills Golf Club on Sept. 5. They will return to Bay Hills for the Plattsmouth Invite starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7.