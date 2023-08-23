MILFORD — A new look Class C No. 5 Yutan-Mead Softball squad struggled to hit the ball in a 5-0 loss at Class C No. 8 Milford on Aug. 17. The Patriots finished with just one hit in seven innings of work.

To start the game, both teams failed to score in the first two innings of play.

The Eagles finally broke the scoreless streak with two runs in the bottom of the third. They followed that up with one run in the fourth inning and then two more in the sixth.

Despite falling short, Yutan-Mead took huge strides from their jamboree game on Aug. 12, when they lost to Class B No. 5 Seward 22-3.

Addi Mowinkel led Milford in the game with two RBIs and three hits. All getting two hits with one run batted in for the Eagles were Sadie Frazier and Izzy Yeackley.

Pitching seven innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out 12 batters for Milford was Maeli Kubicek.

Finishing with the only hit of the game for the Patriots was Rylee Kirchmann. Delaney Shield pitched six innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out three batters.

Yutan-Mead was scheduled to play at Omaha Westview on Aug. 21 and then host a home triangular on Aug. 22. They play at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 and will be at the Syracuse Tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26.