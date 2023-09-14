LOUISVILLE — The Yutan-Mead softball team tasted victory for the first time on the season with a pair of victories over Cass, 12-1, and Syracuse, 10-1, in a triangular at Louisville on Sept. 7. This helped improve the Patriots record to 2-3 overall.

In the win over the Cass, Yutan-Mead kicked the game off with three runs in the first inning.

With two outs and a runner on first, Delaney Shield reached base with a double to center that scored Maycee Hays. Next up was Rylee Kirchmann who hammered a ball to left field for a two-run homer.

Two more runs were tacked on in the second for the Patriots on a sacrifice bunt from Leah Thompson and a single to center from Jordyn Campbell that made it 5-0.

Yutan-Mead would give up one run in the bottom of the third but responded by scoring two in the fourth and then five in the fifth on their way to an 11-run victory in five innings.

Getting two hits and driving in three runs was Hays, while Campbell, Kirchmann and Thompson all had two RBIs. Jancye Long and Shield both had one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching five innings, giving up one earned run and setting down five batters on strikes was Shield.

The second of the two wins on the day for the Patriots came against Syracuse. A 10-run first inning powered Yutan-Mead to a nine-run win in five innings.

Out of the gate, the Patriots loaded the bases thanks to a double from Hays to left field and then a pair of walks. An error on a Beth Brennan grounder and a double by Adie Gale to left field put Yutan-Mead in front 4-1.

The first was capped off for the Patriots with a pair of doubles and singles that blew that game wide open.

Pacing the offense with one hit and three RBIs was Brennan, and Gale and Campbell had one hit and two runs batted in. All driving in one run were Nelson, Kylie Woster and Shield.

Thompson got the start on the mound and pitched five innings, gave up no earned runs and recorded five strikeouts.

Earlier in the week, Yutan-Mead had a home contest against Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann on Sept. 5. After knocking off the Cavaliers three times a season ago, the Patriots ended up falling by a final of 17-0.

In the contest, Neumann racked up 15 hits and scored 12 runs in the top of the third. Yutan-Mead wasn’t nearly as successful at the plate with no hit in three at-bats.

Riley Hannan started the game and pitched 2.1 innings, gave up 10 earned runs and had one strikeout. In relief, Shield went 0.2 innings, surrendered three runs and set down one batter on strikes.

The Patriots were to play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Plattsmouth on Sept. 11 and 12. They will be at Tekamah-Herman at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and then will be at the David City Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16.