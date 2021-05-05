Parents invited to learn more about educational choice

WAHOO – An advocate group for school choice invites the public to a parent information night that will provide more information on LB364, a scholarship tax credit bill currently in front of the Nebraska Legislature.
The Nebraska Parents Coalition is sponsoring the event, which will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6 in the Bishop Neumann High School parking lot.
LB364 was introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and co-sponsored by Sen. Bruce Bostelman, who represents Saunders County as part of District 23. The bill would create the Opportunity Scholarships Act, which would allow taxpayers to qualify for non-refundable tax credit equal to the amount they contributed to a scholarship-granting organization. These non-profit, scholarship granting organizations would be certified by the state Department of Revenue and would provide scholarships to assist students to attend qualified, nonprofit, private elementary or secondary schools. Eligible students are defined as those who would qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program.
The bill’s sponsors note in the text that “enabling the greatest number of parents and legal guardians to choose among quality educational opportunities for children will improve the quality of education available to all children.”
Jessica Pearson of Wahoo is a leader of the Nebraska Parents Coalition, an organization made up of parents and guardians advocating for more educational choices for families in the state. She said school choice is an important part of her life story.
“I was homeschooled until fourth grade, attended a small private school on scholarship until eighth grade graduation, and for high school, I attended my local excellent public school,” she said in a letter sent to the Wahoo Newspaper. “Having an eclectic schooling myself, I know how important it is for every parent to give their children the education that is best for them.”
The event includes the showing of the movie “Miss Virginia,” about Virginia Walden Ford, a single mother from Washington, DC who created a scholarship program for her at-risk son and other students like him.
For those who were able to pre-register for the event, a “grab and go” meal will be provided.
According to the Nebraska Parents Coalition Facebook page, the organization works closely with the Nebraska Catholic Conference, Invest in Kids Nebraska and Institute for Justice.