50 Years Ago

(May 30, 1973)

A fire in the wooden storage building at the corner of Sixth and Maple streets caused total destruction of the building, used as a warehouse by the Farmers Co-op of Wahoo.

The wood-frame structure, housing mainly roofing insulation material, caught fire on Friday, May 25, sometime around 1 p.m. Wahoo firemen had the blaze under control within a half hour, but the flames came to life again around 2:30 p.m., and a second alarm was turned in.

Wahoo Police Chief John Kolterman said that the fire started in the northwest corner of the structure and spread throughout the building.

Kolterman said that the cause of the blaze is undetermined, but possible carelessness with a cigarette may have caused it.

The building, gutted by the conflagration, was torn down. The loss was estimated by Allan Miller manager, at about $10,000.

Glen Chvatal of Morse Bluff is the new American Legion commander of Post 340. William Chromy Jr. is vice-commander, Joie Kavan is adjutant and Charles Beranek Jr. is the finance officer.

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary that met at the Legion Hall Thursday morning the past week to make poppy wreaths and crosses for several cemeteries were Mmes. Charles Beranek Sr., Charles Beranek Jr., John Harding, Philip Nesladek, Jole Kavan, George Kavan, William Karpisek, Gustle Wesely, Frank Lodi, Frank Rothanzl and Loy Zeller.

25 Years Ago

(May 30, 1998)

The citizens of Surprise, Octavia, Linwood and Malmo have more money in their pockets from lease service payments made to them by the Butler County Rural Public Power District (BCRPPD).

More than $16,000 was paid recently to the four communities as a result of the lease agreements between the communities and BCRPPD. Under the agreements, BCRPPD pays each community 10% of the adjusted gross revenues realized from the sale of electricity within the community.

Local communities in the BCRPPD service area receiving money for lease agreements include Surprise, $2,399.97; Octavia, $5,123.97; Linwood, $4,656.86; and Malmo, $4,693.32.

BCRPPD operates the community electric systems, making all improvements and additions to the properties to maintain efficient service.

“The benefits of lease payments are far-reaching and often times unseen,” said BCRPPD President Walter Crook. “The payments certainly create a win-win situation for the communities serviced by BCRPPD. They not only allow for a positive impact on the local budgets of the communities, but the agreement gives citizens access to professional and reliable maintenance of their electric systems.”

The current payments were for the year of 1997 and range from $2,380 dollars to more than $5,100 depending upon the size of the community. Communities are free to use the funds the way they wish, with many of them returning the amount to their general fund for operating expenses.

“We have one goal at BCRPPD,” continued Crook, “and that is to provide the best possible service and the lowest possible prices to the rate payers in the district service area. Lease payments support this goal.”

Arbor Day took on special meaning this year in the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, as the NRD teamed up with area schools to help replace trees lost in last October’s snow- storm.

The NRD gave away more than 1,800 tree seedlings to 18 schools in the week leading up to Arbor Day on April 24. Each school was allowed one tree for each student in grades K-6. The students were encouraged to plant the trees at home or in another location where trees were damaged by the storm.

“We wanted to promote the importance of tree planting and help repair some of the damage from the storm at the same time, so this seemed like a good way to do it,” Bob Heimann, the NRD’s operations and maintenance manager.

In the past, the NRD has given away free trees for Arbor Day, but only upon request. This year, though, the district sent out a mailer actively encouraging schools to request trees. As a result, nearly twice as many trees were given away this year as in a typical year, Heimann said.

Instead of the usual pine varieties, the trees for this year’s give- away were exclusively hard woods, including bur oak, red oak, swamp white oak, hackberry and honey locust.

Hard woods were given- priority because those types of trees were hit hardest by the storm, Heimann said. The NRD also distributed 24 potted bur oaks provided by the National Arbor Day Foundation to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the holiday.

“We always like to see the schools celebrating Arbor Day, this year especially. By planting those trees, the kids will really be providing a service,” Heimann noted.

Participating in the tree giveaway were schools from Abie, Ashland- Greenwood, Bruno, Cedar Bluffs, David City, Fremont, Malmo, Mead, Valparaiso, Prague, Weston, Wahoo and Yutan.

10 Years Ago

(June 6, 2013)

Bishop Neumann sophomore golfer Haley Thiele proved that she belonged last week while competing and medaling in the Class C Nebraska Boys State Golf Tournament.

Thiele finished in a tie for 13th at the meet after firing a two-day total of 161 at the Highlands Golf Club in Lincoln.

Cold, windy and wet conditions were the norm at the two-day event that began on May 22.

“The conditions were tough. But they were tough for everyone. The wind definitely made a couple of the par fours really long,” said Thiele.

Thiele struggled with her nerves on the first tee on Tuesday and finished with a seven on the Par 5 first hole. She rebounded nicely and bounced back with a birdie on the Par 4 second.

The nerves were present, but not so bad for the Cavalier sophomore thanks in large part to her experience gained at last year’s state tournament.

Thiele competed as a freshman on the Cavaliers team that qualified for the Class C meet at the Kearney Country Club.

She didn’t medal, but finished with a very respectable two-day total of 168.

“Getting a chance to play last year really helped me this year I think. I was still ds nervous on the first tee, but I was a lot more comfortable this year,” added Thiele.

Thiele shot an 80 on the first day of this year’s tournament putting her in position to become just the fourth female to ever medal at the Nebraska State Boys Golf Tournament.

“I played okay on the first day. There were a couple of shots I wish I had back, but overall I was pretty happy with my score,” said Thiele.

Day 2 got off to a great start for Thiele and she was one-under through five holes before settling on a one-over par 37 on the front side.

“I was really happy with my front nine on Wednesday. I should have pared the sixth hole, but otherwise I played pretty solid,” Thiele

Unfortunately for the Cavalier sophomore she opened the back nine with a pair of double bogeys on holes 10 and 11. She also doubled the difficult Par 4 18th hole and ended up shooting a 44 on the back

Thiele struggled on the back side over the two days while finishing at 12-over par compared to playing the front side at 5-over par 77.

“I don’t know what it was. It (the back nine) may have played a little tougher. I just hit some really poor shots on the back side both days,” Thiele commented.

The Wahoo business world is growing. Tom Janecek, a state firearms instructor, opened ATF (Army, Tactical and Fishing) Surplus as a side job last fall.

“With the new lake, we thought it was something that could fill a hole,” he said. “We’re going to be getting a bunch of fishing stuff.”

Janecek stated that, in addition to army tactical gear and firearms equipment, he intends to carry a selection of fishing tackle.

“We take stuff on consignment,” he added.

People may also contact him about any items they are looking for. He said that he will do his best to locate a deal for them.

Janecek currently works as a Saunders County sheriff’s deputy and lives in Ralston. However, he stated that he plans to move to the Wahoo area. This is why he opened his business in Wahoo.