50 Years Ago (July 12, 1973)

Everyone is talking about Watergate. News commentators, Editors, Republicans, Democrats.

Even television stations are relinquishing prime time to Watergate coverage.

It seems as though almost everyone has had their say about the affair, so the Wahoo Newspaper decided it was time for the man in the street to have his say, too.

So for the past two weeks people on Wahoo’s streets were asked “What do you think about Watergate?” Not everyone cared to comment and some who did comment refused to give their names. In fact for Mead. every individual who was willing to comment and be quoted there were at least two or three people who refused to talk to the interviewer.

The comments are not meant to draw any conclusions but it was an opportunity for the people in the community to ex press their personal sentiments about a topic very much in the news.

Comments on Watergate — Nixon’s getting hung for a lot of stuff he shouldn’t be. He’s going to take the blame for everything — whether he’s guilty or not. There’s been corruption and graft in high government for years, but Nixon got caught. — Darwin Peterson, Mead.

— I just think they’re all crooked. — Clarence Boesel, Wahoo.

25 Years Ago (July 16, 1998)

The Yutan 18 and Under softball team captured fourth place at the Class A State Tournament held this past weekend in Hastings. “This is best finish Yutan has ever had in Class A at the state tournament,” said Yutan Coach Ruth Hagemann. “I am very pleased with our effort and play in the tournament.

Yutan, by size, would be classified as a Class B team; however, the team was invited to compete in the Class A ranks. We played against teams that have tryouts and are from much larger communities,” said Hagemann.

The fourth place finish allows Yutan to play in the Regional Tournament to be held July 24-26 in Omaha. Yutan went 4-2 in the tournament defeating Fremont, Beatrice, Grand Island Monfort Magic and the Lincoln Blazers.

Yutan lost to the Lincoln Swingers in their second game and fell to the Swinger again in the third place contest.

Shelley Hagemann, Brenna Phillips and Mary Hagemann pitched in the tournament for Yutan. “All three pitchers did a nice job for us,” Hagemann said.

The game was scoreless going into the fourth inning when Lisa Trost hit a single to score Phillips to give Yutan a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning Mary Hagemann, Phillips and Lynsey Moline would score for Yutan.

Yutan recorded twelve hits in the game with Phillips having two doubles and Jenny Ptacek having one.

Shelley Hagemann pitched the shut out game allowing only five hits while striking out four batters. Yutan fell to the Lincoln Swingers in their second contest of the tournament knocking them into the lower bracket of the tournament.

Trost scored Phillips in the sixth innings as Yutan fell to the Swingers 7-1.

Yutan bounced back from the loss to defeat Beatrice 8-3. Lissa Hagemann and Mary Hagemann scored for Yutan in the first inning. Shelley Hagemann, Mary Hagemann and Ptacek scored in both the third and the seventh innings to account for Yutan’s eight runs.

Moline and Mary Hagemann went 3 for 4 against Beatrice while Ptacek and Shelley Hagemann each recorded two hits.

On Sunday Yutan played three games opening up with a 3-1 victory over Grand Island Monfort Magic.

“I feel the best game we had in the whole tournament was against the Magic,” Hagemann said. “The game was a defensive battle.” Yutan defeated Monfort Magic 3-1 in seven innings of play.

Yutan scored all three runs in the first inning when Moline hit a triple to score Lissa Hagemann, Mary Hagemann and Ptacek.

Monfort Magic outhit Yutan 7-5 but only scored one run in the second inning.

Yutan’s next game of the tournament against the Lincoln B was Blazers.

Yutan defeated the Blazers 5-3 with Shelley Hagemann picking up the win.

Yutan scored two runs in the second and third innings to build an early 4-0 lead.

Yutan slugged out eight hits in the contest.

In the third place game, Yutan had to face the Lincoln Swingers for the second time in the tournament.

Yutan took an early lead in the game when Phillips and Moline scored in the second inning to give Yutan a 2-0 lead.

Moline also scored in the fourth inning, but the Swingers scored twice in the fourth and fifth to defeat Yutan 4-3.

“I thought the team did an excellent job at the state tournament, Hagemann said.

“We played great defense. In one game we did not have any errors and in the other games we only had one or two.”

In other news, the possibility of a sales tax in the City of Wahoo is still alive.

During their regular meeting July 9, the Wahoo City Council requested a draft of an ordinance that would designate the usage of a 1 percent sales tax and serve as the language for the issue on the November election ballots.

The Council has until Sept. 1 to submit the necessary paperwork to the County Clerk so the issue is part of the city’s ballot. The city had been misinformed that the deadline was Sept. 11.

According to state statute, the city can ask to levy a one-half, one or one and one-half percent sales tax. Last week, the Council agreed that a 1 percent sales tax proposal is what they want to take to the voters.

Council member Craig Breunig said discussions in the Council’s subcommittees had leaned toward earmarking the revenue for a special project rather than the general fund.

The council tossed around some suggestions about what the money could be used for, including fire and police funding, streets and building renovation and maintenance. A;; of these categories are part of the City’s general fund budget.

The possibilities for where the money can go are endless, said Bruenig.

“The spectrum is as broad as the imagination,” he said, adding that sugestions from thepublic about where the money should be spent are welcome.

Other Council members mentioned the feedback they had received from Wahoo residents – most of which was positive toward the tax.

Council member Dale Honas said he has heard more support for a project designation than using the revenues for the general fund.

One group of supporters, the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation, sent a letter to the Council stating they would support the sales tax and asked that it be used for a specific project rather than the general fund budget.

The Council instructed City Attorney Loren lIndahl to draft an ordinance forreview at the next meeting, July 23.

Before it can become part of the November ballot, the ordinance must be read and approved three times unless that stipulation is waived by the Council.

During the meeting several Council members agreed the three readings should be done to allow for public input on the matter.

Exactly three City Council meetings remain before the Sept. 1 deadline. In other agenda items, the Council: approved plans for various street paving projects and set a bid letting date for them; approved payment of $27,016.61 to M.E. Collins Contracting Co. for paving and storm sewer installation at the Wahoo Airpark’ approved conducting negotiations with employees every year rather than every two years as in the past.

10 Years Ago (July 11, 2013)

The Wahoo Police Department has experienced an addition to their team.

Billy Chromy of Linwood joined the department in April.

“I was an MP in the service,” Chromy said of his former work in the Navy. “I did law enforcement on a normal basis.”

After that, he worked in South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska in the Game and Fish Department.

When he moved back to Nebraska, Chromy began farming with his family.

“I also own my own excavation company,” he said. Chromy is working as a tin) police officer on a very part time basis.

His hours could vary from month to month. In June, he only worked about six to eight days.

In fact, it is more of a fill in position, giving him hours when others need time off or take vacation.

“This kind of helps everyone out,” Chromy stated. “I keep plenty busy with other business.”

His acceptance of the position was a big change of plans.

“I really wasn’t going to continue in law enforcement,” he noted.

However, after a conversation with another area law enforcement officer. Chromy changed his mind.

One of the benefits to the position, he said, is that it helps him keep his certification.

According to Chromy, being a law enforcement officer in Wahoo hasn’t been much of a change from his previous experience.

“It actually seems pretty similar,” he said. “We dealt with the same stuff. It’s still dealing with people at the end of the day.”

Although he will not be around the department often, Chromy stated that he does have some goals.

“With my limited appearances here, I want to try to stay up to speed on the latest trends and try to bring in a little outside view,” he noted.