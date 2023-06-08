50 Years Ago

(April 26, 1973)

Two Wahoo Neumann High School athletes qualified for Nebraska State Junior Olympics to be held in Omaha Saturday, June 9 at the Burke High School track.

The pair are Pat Dailey and Jim Stejskal. Dailey qualified with a second place finish in the 880 yard run in the Intermediate (14 and 15-year-olds), and Stejskal finished first in the 880 yard run in the Senior (16 and 17-year-old) Division.

The area Junior Olympics were held at Fremont on May 31. Those placing from Wahoo but not qualifying for the State Meet were: Intermediate Division, Tom Virgl, sixth in the shot with a toss of 38’2”; Todd Peterson, fifth on the pole vault with a height of nine feet; and Dailey, third in the 440 yard run with a time of 57.4 seconds.

Jeff Curtis placed third in the Senior Division mile with a time of 5:01 minutes.

A break-in during the night hours of Friday, May 25 resulted in an undetermined amount of damage to the Mead school building, according to Saunders County Sheriff Joe Divis.

Stanley Westergard, Mead superintendent, said that the vandals broke in through the lower north door to the elementary north hallway, proceeded down the corridor and opened a few lockers.

Westergard went on the say that chairs and desks were thrown through some glass doors. “They left through the back door and broke some doors and windows there, too,” he added.

Overall, 32 panes of glass were broken and one classroom was entered, where the vandals broke two fluorescent lights.

Financial loss due to the vandalism has not yet been determined, and according to Dives, the break-in is under investigation.

25 Years Ago

(June 4, 1998)

Involvement with students and the community will be important to Angela Leifeld in her job this fall.

Leifeld was selected by the Mead Board of Education last week to be high school’s new principal, a position previously held by Doyle Denney, who has accepted a position at Centennial Public Schools.

During her visits to the school and the community, Leifeld said she found many positives about them both.

The main reason she applied for the Mead position was the location. She and her husband, Ken, want to raise their children in a small town atmosphere. The Leifeld’s have two children, a daughter Cassie, 7, and a son, Jerad, 4.

When she visited the school, Leifeld said she found several positives, including friendliness of staff, openness of the students and interaction with the students.

Leifeld is currently a vocal music instructor and coach at Wilber-Clatonia High School. She has been at that school for seven years.

Her success in the vocal music field was one reason she went into administration, she said.

“It’s great if they can have a leader that inspires,” she said about being a principal. “I will be reaching more kids and be involved with the kids.”

The Wahoo Junior Legion baseball team opened their season against Arlington last week. Wahoo jumped out to a 3-0 lead the first three innings. In the fourth inning Arlington retaliated with a flurry of hits, resulting in three runs.

Wahoo answered back with a lone home run by Grant Rubesh in the fifth inning. Arlington countered with two scores of their own to claim the victory. Rubesh led Wahoo with a 3-of-5 hitting performance and one home run.

Seth Smart also had a good day at the plate, connecting on three out of four at bats. Jake Simon also made it to base three times from four at-bats.

Just one day after losing to Arlington, the Wahoo Legion was handed their second loss of the season by Springfield.

Against Springfield, Wahoo fell behind 0-4 in the first inning and was never able to recover. Wahoo managed just four hits in the 1-9 defeat.

Seth Smart led Wahoo’s offense, with a third inning triple which scored the team’s only run.

On Sunday, the Legion suffered their worst loss of the season, losing 16-1 to Blair.

Blair scored a combined 12 runs in the first two innings alone, leaving the game far from Wahoo’s reach.

Wahoo’s only score of the game came in the fifth and final inning, as the game was then ended because of Blair’s commanding lead. Eddie Couch and Jake Simon accounted for Wahoo’s only hits of the day, each with a single. Couch reached first base off a bunt, Jay Dunbar earned the RBI with a sacrifice bunt later in the inning.

Wahoo capped off a sluggish week with a disappointing loss to Seward on Monday.

The Legion had no answer for Seward’s excellent hitting, and lost 16-1 as a result.

Kevin Spicka took the loss on the mound for Wahoo.

Grant Rubesh again led the team in batting. Rubesh had a team high two hits, both singles. Kevin Spicka added a single, and Jonathan Furasek belted out a triple.

10 Years Ago

(June 6, 2013)

As Lori Hutchison looks at the names printed on the mammoth trophy in her office, she remembers each one fondly as they helped her on her way to becoming the state’s Postmaster of the Year award. The Irene Barrett Memorial Award, also known as the Nebraska Postmaster of the Year award, was presented to Hutchison at the Nebraska State Convention of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States (NAPUS) in Grand Island on April 15.

Hutchison is currently postmaster in Ceresco, where she resides. She started working there in 2012, after serving as postmaster in Ashland for three years

Wahoo/Raymond Central/ Lincoln Lutheran baseball player Quinn McGill was named to the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska Baseball Team.

McGill hit .472 last season for the Warriors and led the cooperative to their second straight state tournament appearance.

McGill played centerfield and used his speed to run down fly balls and his canon arm to cut down base runners looking to take an extra base.

He also led the entire state in stolen bases with 28. McGill’s teammates Brook Stuart, Mike McNally and Connor DeBusk earned honorable mention Class B All-State honors.

The Warriors finished with a record of 15-8. Platte Valley pitchers Nate Fisher and Jared Novotny also earned honorable mention All-State recognition. The Patriot duo combined to win 82% of their team’s wins last season.