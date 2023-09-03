50 Years Ago (Sept. 6, 1973)

One of Neumann’s new faculty members is now in the process of writing a book for publication. Father John Glaves, former teacher of biology at Aquinas High School, has completed three chapters of his forthcoming book “Aspects of Symbiosis, Vol. 1, Associates of the Social Insects.

Symbiosis is defined as “living together” in the biological sense, that is, two different species existing in a very close association. This ranges from the beneficial associations, such as lichens, which are algae and fungi growing as one, to the harmful associations as in a parasite relationship such as that of a tapeworm in an animal.

Among the social insects; ants, wasps, bees, termites, there is shelter and food. So many of these types of colonies support a fantastic array of other insects dependent on the other insects dependent on the mentioned social insects. Some mites for example are found only on ants’ eggs, others only on a particular part of the ants’ bodies. Some are parasites such as the haemolymph; others nourish themselves by grooming from the ants their bodily secretions.

“It is a study of these varied interrelations that I am making in what I hope will someday become a book,” stated Father Glaves who, after work on several more chapters, will send his manuscript to the University of Chicago Press for approval.

Father Glaves has been interested in the activities of insects since childhood when he gathered large collections.

Recently he was the recipient of a National Science Foundation’s Grant for eight hours of graduate ecology study at Northern Illinois University.

The problem plagued Saunders County Nursing Home hit snags again Friday morning when Bob Hansen, a representative of Hass Plumbing and Heating Company of Fremont, low bidder on the mechanical contract for the nursing home, appeared before the Board of Supervisors and stated that the Hass Company bid did not meet city specifications because the bid was for plastic piping below the floor. (City codes require cast iron piping in commercial buildings.)

The company submitted a bid of $45,326 to meet city requirements. This was still the low bid received on the mechanical contract. However, the new bid raises the cost of the nursing home $3,125. Consequently, the structure will carry a $510,215 price tag instead of $507,000 when completed.

It was also brought to the Board of Supervisors’ attention that the building permit granted on May 24, 1973 had expired as no construction had begun on the site within 90 days of issuance of the permit.

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requesting that building permit #209 for the construction of the Saunders County Nursing Home be extended for an additional 90 days by the Wahoo City Council or the building inspector.

A motion was also passed to hire the firm of Johnson — Erickson Price to plot and survey the nursing home site so construction can begin as soon as possible.

In other action, the Board of Supervisors, sitting as the Board of Equalization, accepted a county mill levy of 11.47 mills for the 1973 fiscal year. This figure is down .55 of a mill from last year’s county mill levy of 12.02.

The board also approved a bond for Helen Divis a new employee at the courthouse.

Raymond Nygren asked the Board of Supervisors to include the Saunders County Historical Society in the revenue sharing funds. In a motion he asked that $35,000 be allocated to the historical society for the acquisition of land and construction of a historical building for the county.

R. C. Johnson of Wahoo appeared before the board supporting Mr. Nygren’s proposal. He stated that a historical society building is as important to Saunders County as Saunders County is to the state of Nebraska and that it was the duty of Saunders County residents to maintain and preserve the history of Saunders County.

Mr. Nygren’s motion died for the lack of a second. (The historical society building fund appeared on the 1966 ballot and was defeated, but, in 1970 the County Board of Supervisors allocated .10 of a mill for the society and currently the society has approximately $18,000 in its treasury.

Louis Wotipka made the motion that revenue sharing funds be allocated as follows: $100,000, transportation; $116,664, nursing home; and $52,454, addition to the courtyard.

25 Years Ago (Sept. 10 1998)

Thanks to the help of a nationwide program, two Saunders County fire and rescue squads will be getting another tool for saving lives.

Prudential, a large insurance company headquartered in New Jersey, has recently announced that both the Ceresco and Weston Volunteer Fire and Rescue squads have been accepted into The Prudential Helping Hearts Program.

Prudential Spokesperson Rachel Ingber said the program will provide grant money that can go toward the purchase of a portable cardiac defibrillator.

“We’ll provide a matching grant up to $2,000,” she said. “It will be up to the unit to choose which defibrillator they want to purchase.

She said Prudential will match dollar for dollar with each of the local department’s funding up to the $2,000 limit. She said that is usually about half the cost of a defibrillator.

Nation-wide Ceresco and Weston are two of nearly 300 volunteer recuse squads to be accepted for the program in 1998.

Inbger said the program is geared to helping squads who are manned by volunteers.

“We’re very excited about (the program) because first of all, it recognizes volunteerism.”

She said the grant program is also important because it promotes life saving techniques. A portable cardiac defibrillator can administer jolts of electricity to “reset” the heart’s natural rhythm, according to Ingber. According to the American Heart Association, a victim of a cardiac arrest has a decreased chance of survival if not properly treated with a defibrillator soon after the arrest.

Things didn’t go exactly like Mead football coach Jon Dahl had planned last week.

The Raiders suffered a season opening loss to Howells last Friday night, 12-8.

The game was a defensive struggle throughout, with a 66-yard punt return by Howells being the difference.

The Howells Bobcats opened up the scoring with a 19-yard pass from Mitch Blum to Matt Gall in the first quarter.

Mead’s defense clamped down on the Bobcats from that point, keeping them scoreless for the remainder of the half.

Not to be outdone, Howells defense kept Mead in check for the 00 entire first half of play.

Things got worse for Mead in the third quarter when Mitch Blum ran back a punt 66-yards for the eventual game winning touchdown.

Mead’s only score of the game came in the fourth quarter, off a 13-yard touchdown pass to Regan Else from Shawn Havelka.

The Raiders connected on the two-point conversion with a HaveIka to Dave Nelson pass.

That was the last time either team would see the end zone, as a defensive struggle ensued.

For the game, Howells managed just over 230 yards of total offense. Mead finished with 224 yards of total offense.

“We struggled offensively, we have a lot of new starters this season and our inexperience showed. We just didn’t execute at times, and we had some key penalties,” Dahl commented.

Howells had three fumbles in the game, they lost two of them. The Raiders turned the ball over once out of two fumbles.

Paul Thorson also picked off a pass for the Raiders.

Ron Novak, Raider’s leading rusher, finished with 56 yards on 13 carries. Paul Thorson picked up 41 yards running the ball 11 times.

“It was a hard fought game with Howells making two big plays, touchdown pass and a punt return said Mead coach Jon Dahl, we will need to fine tune our offense and continue to improve on defense. With steady improvement, we can become a good football team.”

10 Years Ago Sept. 5, 2013)

The Yutan- Mead Patriot softball team finished with a record of 2-1 while competing at the Syracuse Invitational on Aug. 31.

Prior to competing in the Syracuse tournament, the Patriots posted a 2-1 record after competing in Valparaiso against Raymond Central and North Bend Central and against Logan View/Scribner Snyder in Hooper.

The Patriots suffered a tough loss at the hands of Raymond Central in their opening game of the season. The Patriots fell by a score of 5-4 against the Mustangs.

Yutan-Mead bounced back with an impressive 20-4 win over North Bend Central in the second game of the Raymond Central triangular.

The Patriots made it two wins in a row after going on the road to defeat Logan View/Scribner Snyder by a count of 10-5.

Sophomore pitcher Karly Zaugg earned the win and got plenty of offensive support from teammate Lilly Kult who finished with three hits and drove in five runs in the Patriots five-run road win.

The Patriots defeated Syracuse 11-3 and Bennington 5-3 in the Syracuse tournament but fell to Bishop Neumann by score of 10-0.

The Patriots pounded out 12 hits against Syracuse and were led offensively by Kult and Zaugg who combined to finish 6-for-9 with eight RBI.

Victoria Johnson and Jessica Pleskac also added two hits a piece against the Rockets.

The Patriots got great pitching and solid defense while recording a narrow 5-3 victory over the Bennington.

Zaugg earned the win on the mound while Kult, Kaitlyn Hunt and Sam Hart delivered timely hits.

The Patriots lost for just the second time all season when they were dealt a 10-0 setback at the hands of the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers.

The Patriots record stands at 4-2 on the season.

The Nebraska Department of Education’s Nutrition Services office has announced the Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced price meals for persons unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch, Breakfast, Special Milk and Child and Adult Care Food Programs.

Participating schools, child care and adult care centers have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Application forms are being given to all households with a letter to parents, guardians or adult participants. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to the school or agency. For the school or agency officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information on the application: names of all household members; the last four digits of the social security number of an adult household member or a statement that the household member does not have one; total monthly household income by source; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.

Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

The same meals will be made available to all enrolled participants regard less of race, color, sex, age national origin or disability and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Persons who believe they have been treated un fairly in receiving food ser vices for any of these reasons write immediately to the Secretary of Agriculture, Washington, D.C., 20250.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Participants from families whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

Free Meals: household of 1 annual $14,937, monthly $1,245, weekly $288; household of 2 annual $20,163, monthly $1,681, weekly $388; household of 3 annual $25,389, monthly $2,116, weekly $489; household of 4 annual $30,615, monthly $2,552, weekly $589; household of 5 annual $35,841, monthly $2,987, weekly $690; household of 6 annual $41,067, monthly $3,423 weekly $790; household of 7 annual $46,293, monthly $3,858, weekly $891; household of 8 annual $51,519, monthly $4,294, weekly $991. For each additional family member add: Annual $5,226; monthly $436, weekly $101.

Reduced Price of 1 Meals: household of 1 annual $21,257, monthly $1,772, weekly $409; household of 2 annual $28,694, monthly $2,392, weekly $552; household of 3 annual $36,131, monthly $3,011, weekly $695; household of 4 annual $43,568, of 4 annual monthly $3,631, weekly $838; household of 5 annual $51,005, monthly $4,251, weekly $981; household of 6 annual $58,442, monthly $4,871, weekly $1,124; household of 7 annual $65,879, monthly $5,490, weekly $1,267; household of 8 annual $73,316, monthly $6,110, weekly $1,410; For $3,423, each additional family member add: Annual $7,437, monthly $620, weekly $144.