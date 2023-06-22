50 Years Ago (June 20, 1972)

A young girl was struck by car on Sunday, June 3 at the intersection of 11th and Chestnut Streets.

The child, eight-year-old Jamie J. Silvey, Wahoo, was taken to Saunders County Community Hospital and later to Lincoln hospital for treatment of a chest injury, abraisions, concussion, and broken ribs resulting from the accident.

Driver of the automobile involved was Lynette Sharping, r, 19, Wahoo, who was driving a 1966 Pontiac convertible.

One of the new establishments causing much interest in Wahoo Is the Brothers Six, a restaurant/lounge located in the old Wahoo Theatre building.

The Brothers Six is operated by Jerry, Cletus, Jack, Pat, Ken, and Rex Fischer. The brothers, natives of St. Ed- ward, are now scattered around the country, but Jerry states that they will all be here some- time during the summer to make appearances at the club.

Jerry is the only brother living in Wahoo. Ken, former assistant football coach at Midland College, Fremont, is now head coach and athletic director at Grand Island Public Schools. Brother Cletus is the line coach at the University of Nebraska. He also works with the kickers.

Pat, former quarterback for NU, is now an all-star safety for the Washington Redskins of the National Football Conference and a stockbroker during the off-season.

Rex Fischer is an obstetrician in Manhattan, Kan., and Jack is head of a pickup-camper company at Fort Worth, Tex.

The new establishment will be serving buffet-style meals during the week, special order steaks on the weekends, and smorgasbord-style dining on Sundays. The bar will be open seven days a week, according to Jerry Fischer.

Fischer added that the restaurant will be serving luncheons as well as dinners and is open to the general public. The bar, however, is a bottle club and memberships are required by those wishing to Imbibe. Cards may be purchased for a $5 fee from Terry Vanderslice, Doug Handler, Jerry Fischer, or Lyle Dokulil. Husband/wife memberships are available at a cost of $7.50. Fischer went on to say that the bar opened Tuesday, June 9 on a limited scale. The restaurant is slated to open within two weeks.

25 Years Ago (June 18, 1998)

With a drop of the mechanized claw, a chunk of load line number two at the former Nebraska Ordnance Plant near Mead crashed to the ground.

Demolition of the load lines and buildings at the ammunition plant began Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing this phase as well as the overall clean-up project of the site.

Jennifer Young, COE Project Engineer, said asbestos removal continues in some of the buildings, but the majority are ready to be demolished

Contractor for the demolition project is W.C. Roberson Plumbing and Construction of Buffalo, N.Y.” The subcontractors working the demolition equipment are Ciminelli Services from Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Gilbert Kite, a project supervisor for Roberson, said they plan to have the four load lines and all of the building used for bomb storage down by the end of the year. Kite said the company has been in the area for about 2 weeks setting up and planning the demolitions process.

Overwhelmed by the help they have received from local people when discussing how to go about the process. “We’ve found the people in this area are super.”

Finding out about the history of the NOP, which produced a variety of ammunition over the World War II and Korean War time period, has also been a nice aspect of the job so far, Kite said.

He said he has talked with people in the area who once worked at NOP and has learned some interesting things.

“It’s kind of unique to hear about that,” he said.

For right now, Kite said crews will be working on one area at a time. That will probably increase to two shifts sometime during the summer.

The buildings and lines used for producing and packing the ammunition are primarily comprised of wood and brick or concrete.

Kite said all of the wood structures will be torn apart in one area, then the brick and concrete “We want to keep them separated as much as possible.”

He said the wood debris will go to a nearby landfill.

The concrete will be stacked up so that it can later by crushed and recycled. Kite said the recycled concrete can be used for such things as road-beds during road construction projects.

Kite estimated about 250,000 cubic yards of concrete will be collected during demolition.

“It will take a minimum of 10 acres (of land) just to pile it up and process it.”

Young said the COE and contractors are also working with the University of Nebraska Agricultural Development Center, current owners of the NOP land, to ensure the clean-up phase is not interfering with projects that they are currently doing.

She said the ARDC has also been instrumental in providing information about the location of utility lines at the site which helps the clean-up process go smoother.

10 Years Ago (June 20, 2013)

Three Chinese traders now have a better understanding of where their soybeans come from.

Three representatives from CJS Trading Co. made a trip to Frontier Cooperative last week to find out more about the operation and how cooperatives work.

Xue (Esme) Li, a cash grain trading manager with CJS Trading Co., said she was surprised to learn how much cooperatives do.

“Really, this is very helpful and educational input,” she said.

Li said the group was spending two days outside of their Chicago base, getting an understanding where the grain comes from and how it is processed helps her to better serve her customers.

Li and companions Ning Wang and Tao Zhang toured the grain elevator and chem- ical plant in Mead on June 12. Li said she didn’t realize that such things as fertilizer and fuel sales were a part of a cooperative’s operation.

It was an education that Frontier General Manager Randy Robeson was happy to provide. He said anytime the company can promote itself it is important. According to Robeson, it is important to show the buyers that the owners of the cooperative are its customers too.

“It’s full circle,” he added. Last week’s trip was sponsored by AGP. Pete Lombardi with the AGP’s China Department said China remains a major exporter of Nebraska’s soybeans. Getting the buyer connected with the seller is important to the overall process, he added.

Equally important, he stated, was getting the buyers acquainted with the cooperative system.

“They are used to working with private investment companies,” Lombardi said.

“So it’s important for them to see how a cooperative works.”

Li said she would take what she learned in Mead back to her buyers and share it with them.

“I wanted to meet the farmers who owns this and I want to sell their products,” she added.