50 Years Ago

The mortgage on St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church building in Cedar Bluffs was burned during the 95th anniversary service on Sunday, June 10. The $65,000 debt was paid in eight years.

The five members and the pastor of the original building committee are still members of St. Matthew’s congregation and took part in the mortgage burning.

The burning came at the end of the 95th anniversary service at which a son of the congregation, Pastor Fred Huscher, was the featured speaker.

Pastor Huscher, who was baptized, confirmed, married and ordained in the Cedar Bluffs church, said, “In this world today, political rallies, football and basketball games, sex movies, alumni banquets, and dances can gather their hundreds and thousands together, but not religious services. When we hear about churches being empty on Sun- day morning, and then we here today, look out and see a building filled with people coming to praise God, I say that is some- thing to think about. And it tells you and me how good God is. It tells us that today we better bow our heads low and humble ourselves before the Lord.”

The dedication of the new brick church, a 124x40 foot structure with an 82x40 foot education wing, was Dec. 12, 1965. Ground breaking for the new church was on Easter Day, April 18 of that same year, and the laying of the cornerstone took place on July 25, 1965.

Eleven of the 13 Kennedy College Patriette basketball team members were on hand Saturday, June 9, to take part in the Hinky Dinky Basketball Shoot, held at the Hinky Dinky parking lot.

The supermarket donated one dollar for each basket made by the players; JFK Public Relations Director Mike Bernard; Dean of Students Lloyd Herbener; Bill Hammond, assistant manager of Hinky Dinky and Kathy Leu, Patriette student manager.

According to Bernard, the shooters had a bad day at the charity stripe, making only 81 of 140 shots. Each participant shot 10 free throws.

“We made $81 from the contest,” said Bernard, “And a lady who chose to remain anonymous came up and gave us $10, so all told we made $91.”

Mary Nelson paced the Patriette attack, popping eight of 10 free throws to net $8 for the cause, which was to help finance the Patriette’s trip to China.

“We really didn’t shoot too well,” said Bernard. “I think that the wind had a lot to do with it.”

25 Years Ago

Staff at the Wahoo Civic Center walked into an indoor rain shower last Wednesday.

The Civic Center is currently getting a new roof installed on the older, southern portion of the building. Last week, the roof was left exposed to rain the night of Tuesday, June 2.

Director Chris Jones said the damage seen from the roof leak was mostly to the gym floor, which will have warping because of the water. Other damage includes mildew on uniform shirts and other items.

Jones said the membrane covering the current roof was removed last Tuesday and not covered back up, exposing the building’s original roof, causing the leaks.

Jones added that it has not been determined who will pay for the damage or how the floor will be repaired.

“I don’t see at this time how we would be liable,” he said.

As of Monday, Jones said the Civic Center was not having any more leaks, despite rain overnight Sunday and all day Monday. The roofing job is almost finished, Jones said.

The Yutan Junior Midget American Legion baseball teams both picked up victories against Plattsmouth last Saturday.

The junior team raised its record 5-5 on the season with an 11-3 victory.

Yutan scored three runs in the first and four runs in the second inning to take an early 7-0 lead.

Yutan went on to score three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to defeat Plattsmouth by the 8-run rule in five innings of play.

Justin Jones went 4-4 on the night hitting three singles and one double.

Justin Porta, Luke Woster, Justin DeGroff, Matt Bruckner and Justin Little each had two hits for Yutan.

Woster picked up the win, striking out six batters and only walking four.

The Yutan Midgets played earlier in the night, they also defeated Plattsmouth, 6-5.

10 Years Ago

Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Director Mike Linder has announced that the state is awarding $1.93 million to support 101 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state.

Those receiving grants include the Village of Ceresco who will receive $4,831.65.

“Nebraskans pay a $1 fee for every new tire they purchase,” said Linder.

“These grants put that money into use locally to help manage scrap tires. We like to see the highest possible beneficial use of these old tires, and these projects help us reach that

goal.”

Nebraskans generate more than one and a half million scrap tires each year, about one tire for every person in the state. The grants awarded today will reimburse individuals and organizations for crumb rubber purchases and will help prevent public health and environmental problems by eliminating tire piles, Linder said.

The grants are part of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Grants program, which is administered by NDEQ. The grants support both the collection of scrap tires and the purchase of new tire-derived products.