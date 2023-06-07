WAVERLY — It’s just another summer day at the pool. For now.

In a little less than a month, kids and families will swim in the Waverly municipal pool for the last time.

With the new Waverly Aquatic Center expected to open in the first week of July, the well-worn pool will shut its doors after nearly 50 years as the city’s go-to summer fun spot. The facility will be demolished to free up space in Wayne Park.

“I think it’s going to be bittersweet,” said Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell.

“People get used to the smaller feel here, where you’re close to everyone, you’re closer with the guests that come in and the kids.”

The pool opened in 1975, and since has welcomed kids of all ages, many of whom have made long-lasting memories in the chlorinated waters. It’s been a dependable summer job for generations of teenagers, and undoubtedly has sparked a few high school romances during the dog days.

“I think (the lifeguards) are going to feel it once we finally move over,” Murrell said. “As much as they hate to admit it, I think they actually like this place.”

In the past decade, the pool has started to feel its age. Water pumps have been faulty, and filters have been heavy on their sand deposits, often requiring tedious backwashing to keep the filter clean. Yard hoses supply the water slides with their flow. And the pool facility started to hit capacity more often.

Such shortcomings produced plans for the Waverly Aquatic Center, which will more than double the capacity of the current pool and will add water features and slides. Construction started last October and will likely wrap up in time for a Fourth of July Weekend grand opening.

But since the pool opened over the Memorial Day holiday, Murrell says it’s been “so far, so good.”

“Everything’s been working, surprisingly,” she said. “Filters are good, pump is good. I think it knows it’s on its last leg and it’s trying to be a hero.”

Last Thursday afternoon was a scene that has been set at the pool for decades — sun beating down, dozens of kids racing from one side to the other, lines forming next to the diving board, lifeguards whistling when a walk turns to a run.

Veteran lifeguard Evan Reid said the transition to the new aquatic center will have some emotions attached to it — for his fellow lifeguards and the pool’s patrons.

“I was talking to somebody yesterday who said they watched their kids grow up here, and one of their kids worked here,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy after that many years that it’s being torn down.”

He acknowledges that he’s part of a long line of high schoolers who have worked at the pool and formed bonds with their coworkers. Past pool staffs have made a tradition of signing their names on exposed support beams in the facility’s reception area. Reid said there are signatures from as far back as 2005.

“It’s just crazy to see how many people have worked here,” he said.

He and Murrell said there are plans to bring the beams over to the new aquatic center and preserve the tradition.

Despite the sentiments attached to the pool, Reid said he’s excited for the change that the aquatic center will bring. It may take some logistical work, but he thinks he and the guards are up for it. Murrell said the entirety of the pool staff — 20-plus lifeguards — will make the transition to the new facility.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge at first just to get everything situated,” Reid said. “All the kids will be having a lot of fun. It’ll be better for the community.”