Oklahoma man carries cross across U.S. to transform lives

WAHOO – For the past seven years, Steve Epp has been carrying a huge cross across the United States in an effort to bring Jesus to the streets of America. In his writings, the Tulsa, Okla. pastor often uses the word “Wahoo” to emphasize his point. He didn’t realize there was an actual Wahoo until he carried the cross from Fremont to Wahoo last week.

“I didn’t know there was a Wahoo,” he said as he stood along Highway 92 at the Highway 109 junction on Sept. 17. He was waiting for his wife and partner in this venture, Saundra, to pick him up. They were spending the night in Wahoo at the fairgrounds camping area.

Epp, age 64, started his project seven years ago, walking along major highways across the country to spread his message through his organization, called “The Well Tulsa.” This was his first time in Nebraska. He landed in Wahoo on the 26th day he had spent in the Cornhusker state. His trip had been a positive one so far.

“I love the people here,” he said.

Epp has felt very welcome in the Midwest. He finished traveling through North Dakota two weeks ago and was in Wisconsin and Minnesota before that.

“North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska have been three of the friendliest states I’ve walking in, other than the Deep South,” he said.