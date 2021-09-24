No tax increase in LPSNRD budget

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors approved a resolution officially establishing its Fiscal Year 2022 tax rate when it met on Sept. 15. The $33.8 million budget, approved in August, requires a property tax levy that is 9.33% lower than last year and the property tax requirement is the same as last year. Approval of the resolution ends a process that has involved the LPSNRD Board, staff and the public since April, with many opportunities for public input.

The board also approved the district’s Long Range Implementation Plan through 2026. The plan serves as a guide for implementing expected projects and it lists anticipated costs. The plan and the budget are available at LPSNRD.org.

A construction contract for the replacement of 14 drainage pipes where they outfall into Antelope Creek, in Lincoln, was approved by the board. The $593,367 contract continues the board’s commitment to the replacement or repair of aging infrastructure throughout the district. The pipes have been in service for 50-60 years. They carry stormwater to Antelope Creek from neighborhoods and business districts and are located between 26th and 57th streets along the waterway. Work will begin in October and completion is expected in the spring.