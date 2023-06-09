NORFOLK – Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) is pleased to announce the promotion of three employees and four new employees.

Ryan Beacom of Emerson has been promoted to outside plant supervisor where he’ll lead the day-to-day supervision of the construction crew and combination technicians. Beacom has been with NNTC for nearly 10 years on the construction crew and as construction supervisor.

Dan Cloud of Sloan, Iowa has been promoted to lead combination technician and has been assigned to cover all NNTC service areas. “Dan the Internet Man” as he’s known, has been with NNTC for 22 years as a combination technician.

Charley Green of Allen has been promoted to combination technician and will eventually cover Jackson, Hubbard, Decatur and Craig. Green is transitioning to this role from the construction crew, which he has been a part of for nearly five years.

Dulsey Perkins of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa has joined the NNTC family as an accountant. Perkins has been in accounting for more than 30 years and brings a wealth of knowledge in her field to NNTC.

Ryan Chambers of Dakota City and Daniel Gonzalez of Linwood are new additions to the construction crew team at NNTC.

Jon Hintz of Norfolk is NNTC’s newest network engineer. Hintz has worked in IT for 20 years.

“We’re expanding in a rapidly growing industry. We’re excited to have existing employees grow their careers here and we look forward to the contributions from our new team members,” said NNTC General Manager Pat McElroy.

NNTC had three retirements last year and is proud to have filled those roles and to have hired additional staff members.