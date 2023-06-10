Wahoo WIC clinic scheduledWAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will hold the Wahoo WIC Clinic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Monday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC Program please call 402-727-0608.

Christian Women to meet in AshlandASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, June 13 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.

The speaker, Peggy Lee from Overland Park, Kansas, will share “Surviving Life’s Detours.” A special feature will be ideas for feeders and seeds for various birds.

Lunch will be catered by Sandy Metz of Ashland.

Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.