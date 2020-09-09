 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New stop signs up at 15th and Chestnut
0 comments
hot

New stop signs up at 15th and Chestnut

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Stop sign

NEW SIGNAGE: Dave Jansa installs a light over the new stop sign at the intersection of 15 and Chestnut streets in Wahoo on Tuesday. The addition will create a much needed four-way stop at the intersection. (Staff Photo by Elsi Stormberg)

WAHOO – Drivers in Wahoo will need to pay attention as they drive in the area of 15th and Chestnut streets.

City crews installed stop signs for east and westbound traffic at the intersection on Tuesday morning.

The Wahoo City Council passed Resolution 2020-12 authorizing the placement of the stop signs during its Aug. 13 meeting. The initial placement of the signs is to alleviate traffic tie-ups and accidents at the intersection while it is still being used as a detour for the Chestnut Street project.

However, the signs will stay after the project is complete. City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the city did a traffic study in 2010 that indicated a four-way stop our roundabout were the best options to control traffic at this intersection. The council said a roundabout would be too costly.

The city is conducting a publicity and education campaign to inform the public of the new signs. They have been using social media to do so prior to the signs being installed.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics