It was another great year for the Carnival at the 2022 Saunders County Fair. Good weather, for the most part, led to hundreds of area residents flocking to the rides and games on the midway.

“It was a great year and lots of people came out,” Saunders County Amusement Association member Sarah Spicka said. “We had just one night with some rain issues. Other than that it was really nice and it was a really successful year.”

The SCAA is already gearing up for the 2023 fair by doing some updates to the rides. Currently, the Octopus and the Scrambler have gotten new paint jobs and the committee hopes to have one for the rollercoaster as well before the fair starts this year.

“The guys always try to do some maintenance on the rides during the offseason,” Spicka said. “Over the last couple of years, we discussed which rides needed to be repainted. So this year, the Octopus and Scrambler got fresh colors and we will see if we have time to do the rollercoaster too. It will depend on if the company who was brought in will have time to get it done.”

New this year for the SCAA is the fact they will be running rides during the kid’s tractor pulls on Sunday, July 23. It will only be the kid’s rides that will be running and it will go from 2-4 p.m. You will be able to purchase wristbands only on this day for $10.

“We’re hoping that people take advantage of that,” Spicka said. “There will also be a couple of vendors open on the midway, so there will be funnel cakes and snow cones too. It will be a nice little family afternoon.”

Other than the kid’s tractor pull, the rides and games will run July 21 and 22 during the Rodeo and then Tuesday, July 25 until Saturday, July 29 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The cost per ticket is $1 and the wristbands will be $20 on the final two wristband nights on July 25 and 29. Those wristbands will only get you on carnival rides and do not count toward the games.

Most kid rides are one ticket whereas the bigger rides may cost between two to four tickets.

One thing that the SCAA needs to make the carnival go off without a hitch is volunteers. Because the organization owns the equipment they don’t have workers who come in.

They strictly rely on community members help to make the operation run.

If your business or church is interested in helping run a shift you are more than welcome to wear shirts or bring a banner to display promoting your business why you work. You will also be provided with a meal voucher for the vendors on the midway along with water and pop.

An SCAA member will also train you on the ride you will be running during your shift, so you don’t have to worry about not knowing how to run something.

You can sign up for shifts for the 2023 fair at www.scaacarnival.com.

“All the rides and games are run by people you know,” Spicka said. “They are by the people who run the businesses downtown that you go to church with and you go to school with. We love to see families come out and volunteer.”