New mask guidelines and traffic protocols discussed

WAHOO – The monthly Wahoo Board of Education discussed mask mandates during Monday night’s meeting.

Wahoo Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels talked about a more restrictive mask mandate which went into effect inside the elementary school on Sept. 9.

“We made the decision to implement a more restrictive mask guideline at the elementary school. We talked with Mr. Lavaley and Nurse Trutna about it and with additional information from the local health department about the reliability of small children wearing masks as a preventative measure, we thought that the change would be in everyone’s best interests,” Kreifels stated.

Kreifels went on to say that the goal is to keep children in school as much as possible.

Kreifels also talked about the updated traffic procedures that went into place on Aug. 31. Kreifels said the new plan has limited after school pick-up time to 12 minutes.

Middle School Principal Marc Kaminski talked about a $10,000 donation awarded to the Robotics Club from the Wahoo Public Schools Foundation.

“A big thank you goes out to the foundation for that generous donation to the Robotics Club,” Kaminski said.