CERESCO — When Sweet Pea Market closed permanently in April, it left Ceresco residents without a hometown grocery store.

Since then, Lori Hutchison, a baker at Grumpy Mugs Coffee House in Ceresco, has heard of customers’ struggles to keep their refrigerators stocked.

“It was always nice to know that there was a store here that we could run to and pick up breads and snacks and that sort of thing,” Hutchison said.

With that option gone, Hutchison and fellow Grumpy Mugs employees hatched a plan to launch a Ceresco farmers and vendors market to help fill the gap left in Sweet Pea’s absence.

On Saturday morning, the market will celebrate its opening day, and Hutchison said the plan is to run the market each week until Sept. 30. Vendors selling goods of any sort can participate, whether their specialty is honey, pastries, jewelry or produce.

“We have a lot of vendors, a lot of people in the community that have a lot of talent, and it’ll be a good way for them to showcase some of their products,” Hutchison said.

For the market’s entire 2023 run, the Village of Ceresco will not charge vendor fees, said Ceresco Village Board chair Toni Rupe. A $10 fee is typically collected when vendors set up shop on village streets or sidewalks.

“But why would we charge a fee for something that they’re trying to get off the ground?” Rupe said. “Why not let them play around with it, see if it’s something that the community wants and not let money be a deterrent to anybody?”

Rupe said when Grumpy Mugs owner Shawn Manion approached the board about starting the farmers market, the board unanimously supported it. Rupe said she’s felt the side effects of not having a grocer in town, too. If her kids decide one night that they want to make s’mores, Rupe has to drive to Lincoln or Wahoo to get supplies.

“We used to always be able to run down there, and we just don’t have that option anymore,” she said. “I think it just has made everybody think twice when they either head to Lincoln or whether they’re going to go to Wahoo to get groceries.”

Hutchison said the market should alleviate some of those issues. She said she and other organizers have already fielded interest from close to 30 vendors, and they expect a good turnout for the first week. Vendors will need to bring their own tables and awnings.

“We’re just doing a come-as-you-are to get started and see how much interest we have,” Hutchison said. “If (people) want to set up a table, they’re more than welcome to do that.”

The market will run on Saturday mornings from 8-10 a.m. and will be stationed in front of Grumpy Mugs at 413 S 2nd St. More information can be found on Grumpy Mugs’ Facebook page.